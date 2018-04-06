2019 Chevrolet Spark Flaunts Updated Face, New Active Safety Technology

Can you believe the Spark is still available in the United States despite the shift toward crossovers and SUVs? Now in its fourth generation, the Spark is manufactured in South Korea and shares its underpinnings with the Opel Karl. For the 2019 model year, however, the A-segment city car has some newities to offer.
What Chevrolet describes as “segment sales-leading mini-car” has fresh front-end styling, aligned with the 2019 Cruze and 2019 Malibu as part of the automaker’s updated portfolio. Going on sale later this year, the latest and the greatest Spark features rich use of chrome in the grille and optional projector headlamps. The LED daytime running lamps are located lower down the bumper and are optional too.
Moving to the rear-end design, Chevrolet decided to further the appearance of the hatchback with dual-element taillamps. Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking is the biggest news, joining the available Driver Confidence Package. Active safety features such as Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning are also offered. The thing is, what do you get as standard in terms of technology?
Despite the size and affordable nature of the Spark, the 2019 model year is equipped from the get-go with an infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. Also included is a limited trial of OnStar, plus access to the MyChevrolet mobile app. As for the oily bits, customers will have to make do with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual . To whom it may concern, a continuously variable transmission is also available.
Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date according to Chevrolet. For reference, the 2018 Spark starts at $13,050.
“Customers can easily personalize Spark, which is a main reason why it leads its segment in sales, attracting both young buyers and women to the brand,” declared Steve Majoros, the marketing director for Chevrolet cars and crossovers. “Spark is an excellent value for customers seeking an affordable car that offers great safety technology and connectivity.”
Moving to the rear-end design, Chevrolet decided to further the appearance of the hatchback with dual-element taillamps. Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking is the biggest news, joining the available Driver Confidence Package. Active safety features such as Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning are also offered. The thing is, what do you get as standard in terms of technology?
Despite the size and affordable nature of the Spark, the 2019 model year is equipped from the get-go with an infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. Also included is a limited trial of OnStar, plus access to the MyChevrolet mobile app. As for the oily bits, customers will have to make do with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual . To whom it may concern, a continuously variable transmission is also available.
Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date according to Chevrolet. For reference, the 2018 Spark starts at $13,050.
“Customers can easily personalize Spark, which is a main reason why it leads its segment in sales, attracting both young buyers and women to the brand,” declared Steve Majoros, the marketing director for Chevrolet cars and crossovers. “Spark is an excellent value for customers seeking an affordable car that offers great safety technology and connectivity.”