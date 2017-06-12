autoevolution

Roadster Shop’s Colorado Prerunner Is Far More Extreme Than The ZR2, Has LS7 V8

 
12 Jun 2017, 9:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Just like in the realm of tuning, too much is never enough for off-road enthusiasts. And even though the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is arguably the most capable pickup in its segment at going off the beaten path, it doesn’t hold a candle to the likes of the Colorado Prerunner, a.k.a. ColoRADo.
As the RAD in its name implies, the one-off build is a far cry from the Colorado on which it’s based. Having started life as a regular crew cab, the dune-bashing truck is the creation of a small outfit based in Mundelein, Illinois. Specialized mostly in hot rods, the peeps over at Roadster Shop did their utmost best to make the ColoRADo happen.

First and foremost, check out that massive widebody kit and the gargantuan BF Goodrich Baja T/A KR rubber wrapped around Ultra 103 rims. Serious tires are best complemented by serious suspension, hence the Fox 2.5-inch coilovers and 3.5-inch bypass with 2.5 bumpstops. These updates, in turn, allow for 22 inches of travel up front and 27 inches at the rear. Yup, the ColoRADo means business.

Modifications are plenty and include a custom-built chassis enhanced by J-arm front suspension and a four-link rear end. The no-nonsense pickup also benefits from a 9-inch Currie floater rear axle. However, the most exciting part of the ColoRADo comes into light once you pop the hood.

That’s a Wegner LS7 V8 in the engine bay, a dry-sump 7.0-liter behemoth paired to a 4L80E automatic transmission designed to channel something like 730 horsepower to the driven wheels. To keep all that oomph under control when the going gets twisty, the factory brakes have been swapped for six-piston Wilwood units front and rear.

All in all, the Colorado Prerunner is a shadow of its donor vehicle. But even though it’s easier to list what’s stock and what’s not, there is no denying that Roadster Shop turned out a genuinely exciting pickup.

Press play and watch in awe how the big bad ‘Rado serves its purpose.

Roadster Shop Colorado Prerunner tuning Chevrolet Colorado off-road Chevrolet ls7 v8
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72