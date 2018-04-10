2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD Looks Massive In First Teaser Photo

After revealing the light-duty Silverado and Sierra for the 2019 model year, General Motors decided that the time is right to tease the all-new Silverado HD. Not long now, the Sierra HD will also make the rounds, flaunting more capability than ever.
Going on sale next year for the 2020 model year, the all-new Silverado HD will be available in 2500 and 3500 specifications. From 4500 to 6500, the heavy-duty lineup consists of Chassis Cab models powered by the Duramax V8 turbo diesel.
The “bolder, larger proportions of the truck” are instantly noticeable in the teaser photo. Add the oversized grille and chromed hood scoop, and you’re looking at a mammoth of a truck. Those who think that bigger means better can opt for the dual rear wheels. They should get the job done if towing and payload are the priorities.
The Z71 badge, applied on the lower right-hand side of the grille, is Chevrolet jargon for off-road suspension package. In the case of the current-generation Silverado HD, the Z71 is priced at $500. For that amount of green dollars bills, the golden bowtie's workorse benefits from the following:
35-millimeter twin tube gas-charged shock absorbers, 33.6-millimeter stabilizer bar, underbody transfer case shield, bushed metal door sill plates, Hill Descent Control, bright machined wheels and all-terrain tires on the LT and LTZ, as well as the Trailering Package and fog lamps in the case of the Z71 LT.
Going into production in the third quarter of 2019 in Flint, Michigan, the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD is expected to be detailed in full by the month of July 2019. As for engine options, the Vortec 6.0-liter V8 should act as the entry-level choice for both the 2500 and 3500. The 6.6-liter Duramax, meanwhile, is the engine to have if you’re planning on hauling day in and day out.
“Chevrolet already fuels the most successful truck manufacturer in the industry,” declared Alan Batey, global head of Chevrolet. “With a completely new, expanded range of Silverado models on the horizon, we expect to see even more truck buyers in Chevrolet showrooms.” Back on planet Earth, the F-Series is still king of the hill.
The “bolder, larger proportions of the truck” are instantly noticeable in the teaser photo. Add the oversized grille and chromed hood scoop, and you’re looking at a mammoth of a truck. Those who think that bigger means better can opt for the dual rear wheels. They should get the job done if towing and payload are the priorities.
The Z71 badge, applied on the lower right-hand side of the grille, is Chevrolet jargon for off-road suspension package. In the case of the current-generation Silverado HD, the Z71 is priced at $500. For that amount of green dollars bills, the golden bowtie's workorse benefits from the following:
35-millimeter twin tube gas-charged shock absorbers, 33.6-millimeter stabilizer bar, underbody transfer case shield, bushed metal door sill plates, Hill Descent Control, bright machined wheels and all-terrain tires on the LT and LTZ, as well as the Trailering Package and fog lamps in the case of the Z71 LT.
Going into production in the third quarter of 2019 in Flint, Michigan, the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD is expected to be detailed in full by the month of July 2019. As for engine options, the Vortec 6.0-liter V8 should act as the entry-level choice for both the 2500 and 3500. The 6.6-liter Duramax, meanwhile, is the engine to have if you’re planning on hauling day in and day out.
“Chevrolet already fuels the most successful truck manufacturer in the industry,” declared Alan Batey, global head of Chevrolet. “With a completely new, expanded range of Silverado models on the horizon, we expect to see even more truck buyers in Chevrolet showrooms.” Back on planet Earth, the F-Series is still king of the hill.