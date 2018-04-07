2019 Chevrolet Malibu Joins The Automaker’s Facelifted Passenger Car Portfolio

In its ninth generation since 2015, the Malibu is up for a redesign for the 2019 model year. The mid-size sedan can now be had in RS flavor, but upgrades were made across the lineup, starting with the entry-level L with the 1.5-liter turbo.
The Malibu RS, like any other RS from Chevrolet, is all about the looks. Starting “at around $25,000,” the souped-up package includes 18-inch machined wheels, black-painted grille, bowtie emblems, rear spoiler, and dual-outlet exhaust system. Moving on to the cabin, here is where you’ll find leather on the steering wheel and shifter, cloth seats finished in black, and the Chevrolet Infotainment 3.
The RS is available on five Malibu models, and the 8.0-inch infotainment system comes as standard. Also standard is the Rear Vision Camera system. If you take a closer look at the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, you’ll also find refreshed bumpers, headlamps, LED lighting for the Premier trim level, and LED daytime running lights and taillamps for the LT and Premier. The Premier also features an 8.0-inch reconfigurable driver information display, as well as heated outboard rear seats.
Customers who opt for the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine will have to make do with a continously variable transmission. The CVT is described as being refined, acting as the replacement for the Hydra-Matic 6T45 six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter turbo, meanwhile, is paired to the Hydra-Matic 9T50 nine-speeder.
In regard to output, the standard four-cylinder churns out 163 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The 2.0-liter, which is exclusive to the Premier trim, develops 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet. Going on sale this fall, the 2019 Malibu joins the facelifted Cruze and Spark as part of Chevy’s facelifted passenger car portfolio.
“The Malibu’s fresh look refines and enhances the sculptural beauty of the Malibu,” declared John Cafaro, executive director of Global Chevrolet Design. “It will also be an obvious member of the Chevrolet car family.”
