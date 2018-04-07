autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

2019 Chevrolet Malibu Joins The Automaker’s Facelifted Passenger Car Portfolio

7 Apr 2018, 8:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In its ninth generation since 2015, the Malibu is up for a redesign for the 2019 model year. The mid-size sedan can now be had in RS flavor, but upgrades were made across the lineup, starting with the entry-level L with the 1.5-liter turbo.
7 photos
2019 Chevrolet Malibu2019 Chevrolet Malibu2019 Chevrolet Malibu2019 Chevrolet Malibu2019 Chevrolet Malibu2019 Chevrolet Malibu
The Malibu RS, like any other RS from Chevrolet, is all about the looks. Starting “at around $25,000,” the souped-up package includes 18-inch machined wheels, black-painted grille, bowtie emblems, rear spoiler, and dual-outlet exhaust system. Moving on to the cabin, here is where you’ll find leather on the steering wheel and shifter, cloth seats finished in black, and the Chevrolet Infotainment 3.

The RS is available on five Malibu models, and the 8.0-inch infotainment system comes as standard. Also standard is the Rear Vision Camera system. If you take a closer look at the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, you’ll also find refreshed bumpers, headlamps, LED lighting for the Premier trim level, and LED daytime running lights and taillamps for the LT and Premier. The Premier also features an 8.0-inch reconfigurable driver information display, as well as heated outboard rear seats.

Customers who opt for the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine will have to make do with a continously variable transmission. The CVT is described as being refined, acting as the replacement for the Hydra-Matic 6T45 six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter turbo, meanwhile, is paired to the Hydra-Matic 9T50 nine-speeder.

In regard to output, the standard four-cylinder churns out 163 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The 2.0-liter, which is exclusive to the Premier trim, develops 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet. Going on sale this fall, the 2019 Malibu joins the facelifted Cruze and Spark as part of Chevy’s facelifted passenger car portfolio.

“The Malibu’s fresh look refines and enhances the sculptural beauty of the Malibu,” declared John Cafaro, executive director of Global Chevrolet Design. “It will also be an obvious member of the Chevrolet car family.”
2019 Chevrolet Malibu facelift Chevrolet Malibu sedan Chevrolet US
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 