2019 Chevrolet Silverado Chassis Cab Has Camaro Z/28-inspired Flowtie Emblem

In addition to the light-duty Silverado, the Chassis Cab is also all-new for the 2019 model year. But on the flip side, the Chassis Cab doesn’t feature the Chevrolet bowtie, but the flowtie of performance-oriented Camaro models such as the Z/28.
Introduced on the front grille of the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and standard on the ZL1 and ZL1 1LE, the flowtie is a hollowed-out flowtie with a chrome outline. This, the automaker explains, allows increased airflow for superior performance.
Looking at the size of the upper and lower grilles, the flowtie is a bit of a gimmick in this application. But then you realize that the emblem is much larger than the flowtie that beautifies the performance-oriented Camaro models mentioned earlier.
Described as an “elegant solution” by design manager Kevin O’Donnell, the flowtie is “going to work on the Silverado exactly the way it does on Camaro.” Using airflow to lower the coolant and oil temperatures is not just practical, but also cheaper than beefing up the intercooler. Speaking of which, the Silverado Chassis Cab comes as standard with the award-winning 6.6-liter Duramax V8 turbo diesel.
The engine develops 350 horsepower and 700 pound-feet in this application, sending the goodies to the driven wheels with the help of an Allison heavy-duty automatic transmission with a Power Take Off option. Scheduled to start production in late 2018, the Chassis Cab will be offered in both rear- and four-wheel-drive.
Marketed as “the most connected commercial truck available,” the newcomer will be available with OnStar, Commercial Link, 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the whole nine yards. Depending on the customer’s needs, Chevrolet offers seven cab-to-axle options (60 to 162 inches). Five axle-to-back-of-frame lengths are also available, sized in 8-inch increments.
Last, but certainly not least, the rear air suspension is an option that you won’t find on chassis cabs from Ford and Ram Trucks.
