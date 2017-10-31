Chevy Colorado ZR2 AEV and ZR2 Race Development Trucks Debut at SEMA

AEV has re-tuned the custom DSSV spool-valve shocks while also adding jounce shocks, plunging front half-shafts, high-angle upper ball joint, and increased stiffness high-angle tie rods. They've given the rear springs extra travel and fitted a new cover for the rear differential.Cosmetically, much has been improved. For instance, the ZR2 boasts new front and rear bumpers, better skid plates, a rack for the bed, flared out fenders and the coolest snorkel we've seen in a while. That 2.8-liter diesel engine should have no trouble breathing even when up to its neck in water.Off-road enthusiasts should quickly identify the 35-inch BFGoodrich KM2 Mud-Terrain tires that are wrapped around AEV's bedlock alloy wheels. When it gets dark, the driver can call on accessory LED lights both at the front and the rear, while recovery should be no problem thanks to a winch by Warn, Hi-Lift jack and MAXTRAX sliders.Attention to detail is extreme, as AEV have fitted a refrigerator and storage cases in the bed as well as supplying connectors for air and water.“ZR2 puts an exclamation point on Chevy’s off-road engineering ability,” said AEV founder Dave Harriton. “Our collaboration taught us that Colorado makes a great platform for building an off-road truck that can take you as far out as you want to go, safely.”Chevy's other big debut at SEMA 2017 is the Colorado ZR2 Race Development Truck, built to race across the open desert. It has many of the same suspension upgrades plus another inch and a half of body lift.Protecting the shocks and diff, other skid plates were added underneath. For racing use, the 3.6-liter V6 has a new intake and exhaust system.