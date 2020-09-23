YouTube Artist Turns Pagani Huayra Into Front-Engined Supercar

One of the interesting features of Pagani's exotics is that they are powered by German AMG engines. When Mercedes uses them, they go at the front, but nobody ever thought of turning the Huayra into a front-engined supercar yet.
A lot of incredible European cars use AMG engines. They now power Aston Martin's V8 cars. And without German engineering and craftsmanship, we might not have the incredible Pagani brand either. Each V12 is special, put together by hand by a skilled technician who signs it.
Technically, they're not the same as the ones that go into the Mercedes model, like the defunct S 65 AMG. Company founder Horacio Pagani said in the past that his powertrain of choice was picked to honor his hometown hero, Juan Manuel Fangio. The legendary F1 driver helped with early development and testing before passing in 1995.
In any case, the rendering below by YouTube artist TheSketchMonkey tries to transform the features of the Huayra into a front-engined car. It's a popular theme that occurred after the C8 Corvette turned the world upside down with its budget supercar looks.
What needs to happen here is that the cabin needs to migrate further back, right over the axle. Meanwhile, the nose will grow to accommodate the V12 engine. Thankfully, unlike a Lamborghini, Pagani's car defined by long, flowing lines instead of straight angles which are more difficult to photoshop.
Although super GTs are still popular, they are often seen as less exotic. And if Horacio had shaped his cars in this way, they'd be mistaken for re-badged Mercedes models. People like to make fun of things they can't afford.
The Huayra came out in 2012. It had a body sculpted by the wind and mirrors inspired by a woman's eyes. In 2017, production switched to the roadster and the more exotic BC.
