Lamborghini Urus-Based Semi Truck Is Surprisingly Cool

Not long ago, the makers of super- and luxury cars almost swore they would never make SUVs. But given how money is the driving force behind any human endeavor, and at the present time money really backs SUVs, crossovers and anything that resembles them, that stance has changed.
This is how we ended up with the DBX from Aston Martin, Bentayga from Bentley, or the Urus from Lamborghini. This is how, sooner than later, we’ll end up with such a thing as the Ferrari Purosangue. Sacrilege, I know, but the Italians are doing it.
What these developments go to show is that you cannot trust what a carmaker will or will not do based on statements alone, because it is us, the buyers, who dictate what’s what, and carmakers are mostly reacting instead of acting.
We can however guess with a great degree of certainty a few things supercar makers will never roll off their lines. We’ll probably never see airplanes branded Koenigsegg (although, Aston Martin does seem to like helicopters), or Pagani boats (although Lamborghini does enjoy yachts), or McLaren trains. Oh, and yes, Semis. We’re pretty certain none of them would ever make Semi trucks.
But what if they did? This is a question a crew from Fleet Logging, a fleet service provider, tried to answer with a bunch of seven rendering we’ll be showing over the next few days.
And we’ll start with the thing in the gallery above – a Lamborghini Urus-based Semi that in an alternate reality could be made to take on the machines produced by Tesla or Nikola.
The design is futuristic, blending the elements we expect to see on future electric trucks (including a very large windscreen and straight or rounded lines on the side panels) with a lower side that steals the main elements of the Urus, including the grille, air intakes, and headlights.
The trailer at the back is of course made to match, and painted in the yellow color that has come to be synonym with the cars coming from Sant'Agata Bolognese.
Even if we hinted this could be an electric machine, the renderers did not waste any time envisioning a drivetrain for the machine, and that doesn’t really matter as this is, after all, just a rendering. And a surprisingly cool one, at that.
