2020 Corvette Goes Back to Front-Engined Layout in This Rendering Video

We probably would have no time to listen to anybody complaining that the Corvette should have stayed a front-engined car. But just for the sake of the argument, we wanted to see what the C8 would have looked like if it continued down the road paved by its seven ancestors.
Chevy sometimes tries to argued that the Corvette was mid-engined already because the V8s were mostly located behind the front axle. That's why the ZR1 pretends to be a supercar with that weird hood. However, the C8 generation is the first one ever to put the engine behind the driver, like a Lamborghini.
Even though there are inklings of the old Stingray's styling, moving the engine to the back has completely changed the styling of the 'Vette. It all starts with the packaging - where the driver sits in relation to the axles, what's the center of mass and where the luggage goes. As we've established a couple of days ago, the Vette can swallow a lot of that, probably more than most cars with this layout.
Digital artist TheSketchMonkey decided to render the 2020 Corvette back into a front-engined machine and in the process talked about some of the things he believes are wrong with this design. It's mainly about the side, full of pointless lines and that weird scoop that messes with the door.
Revisions are also made to the rear wing, the hood, and air vents. We have seen renderings like this before, but this is a particularly good one.
Unfortunately, the front-engined 2020 Corvette wouldn't have been a game-changer and may have instead been described as a mild update of the C7. It would have gone from YouTube's favorite car in 2020 to just the thing dads in white sneakers buy before they retire. Does anyone here think this is better than the actual 2020 Corvette? Let us know in the comments section.
