Ferrari F50 "Dark Devil" Rendered, Looks Slammed and Then Some

At first glance (okay, perhaps also the second time), the idea of a rendering portraying a Ferrari F50 that has been touched by the #slammed tuning subculture might seem extreme. However, there are also arguments that could sustain such a project in its journey from the computer screen to your local Cars & Coffee event.
For one, the riding-low community seems to be gaining more followers each season, even though the same might be true for those pointing their fingers at such rides.
Then there's Japan's also-rising tuning genre featuring Italian exotics. Heck, we discussed such a machine earlier today, when we zoomed in on a Lamborghini Diablo that has been slammed on custom wheels, with this being only a part of its modding process.
And do you know what car was used to test the wheels that ended up on that Diablo? A Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary. You know, the limited edition restyled by the then-Lamborghini-employee Horacio Pagani, whose production number only climbed to 657 units.
I mentioned the same figure to make it clear that while it might seem like an icon like the F50, of which Ferrari only made 349 units, is safe from the custom car realm, this might be an illusion. Don't worry, though, things might not be as dramatic as they sound.
You see, dear purists, the treatment present in this rendering could always be reversed without too much effort. To be more precise, the pixel work involves the said ride height drop, a set of custom wheels featuring a mirror-like finish for the lips and then some: the blacked-out adventure could always be the result of a wrap.
For the record, Jon Sibal is the artist responsible for these eye-catching pixels. And if you weren't surprised by his take on the retired Maranello halo car, it probably means you're familiar with his work.
