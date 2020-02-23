Ferrari F40 With Verde Abetone Paint Is Not a British Race Car

There's are a 488 Pista, a 599 and an F12 in this color, but for the most part, the internet associated "Verde Abetone" with one car. It's a custom-painted Ferrari F40 that's obviously not supposed to look like this.
Abetone is kind of an Italian resort in the region of Tuscana, about 50 miles from Florence. It can be pretty green, but it's mostly known for being white since people go there to ski.
There's no getting around the fact that this looks just like British Racing Green. We don't feel like this is cultural appropriation; the British themselves aren't using it that much anyway, plus we feel that every supercar should have at least one classy green option.
Ferrari kind of disagrees. Its brand is built around red supercars, and the F40 was only supposed to be that color. But just like in the case of the 'Sultan of Brunei', they will look the other way when collectors respray their rides.
The British Racing F40 belongs to Eugenio Amos (@automobiliamos), who's also a race car driver. The Italian has participated in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, along with the Blancpain Endurance series.
From what we understand, Amos previously had two F40s, one of which he sold about three years ago. This won emerged onto the scene in 2017, after having spent about three months in the paint shot. This is because of the carbon and fiberglass construction of the car, which often left imperfections clearly visible though the stock paint.
The interior is also custom-made, with the red giving way to a color called Cuoio Schedoni, basically saddle leather from a company known for custom luggage. Some people say these changes have damaged the value of the car, but it's unique and the paint is in better-than-factory condition, so we disagree.
