Slammed Ferrari Dino on "F40" Wheels Is a Radical Rendering

We're still not sure if Ferrari is bringing back the Dino as an entry-level offering or not. Meanwhile, the rendering community has gotten its hands on a classic Dino, so let the controversy begin!
First of all, certain aficionados will focus on the fact that Ferrari never actually placed its badge on the Dino, with this being offered as a separate brand that was born in the late 1960s. Nevertheless, the model used as a base for this pixel painting is a 246 GTS - you'll find the digital work in the social media post at the bottom of the page.
Secondly, purists will be antagonized by the fact that the Prancing Horse has been brought so close to the ground. Then again, you should know that more and more Italian exotics are getting such treatment in the real world, with most of these builds coming from Japan.
The idea behind the concept it to emphasize the factory look of the vehicle, so the projects of this sort usually only involve the said ride height reduction, along with a set of custom wheels that build on the image of the marque's factory rims.
In the case of this rendering, one might expect the custom shoes of this Dino to be Ferrari F40 wheels. Nevertheless, we're talking about a real aftermarket option that comes extremely close to the said wheels - Autostrada Modena.
Oh, and no, the shade on the quarter panel doesn't match that on the door, as if this Prancing Horse would've been painted in a rush - who knows? Perhaps this detail was left there in Photoshop with the aim of sparking an even more effervescent debate. Returning to the Japanese builds mentioned above, the idea behind this is the opposite of such mishaps, since they wish to shine as much as possible.
