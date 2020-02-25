Ferrari Closes Museums, Stops Factory Tours in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus, aka COVID19, has reached the EU, with the number of reported cases and deaths in Italy going up from under 5 to a couple of hundreds over the weekend. Most of them are concentrated in Northern Italy, where towns are already on lockdown to contain the epidemic.
While authorities in both Italy and other EU states urge against panicking, the very fact that Coronavirus infections have been reported is reason enough for alarm, given that members of the EU can travel freely between member countries, which would further help the spread. Consequently, to contain the epidemic, authorities recommend locking down affected cities and reducing business activities to a bare minimum.
Scuderia Ferrari has headquarters in that part of the country. CNBC notes that Ferrari is yet to halt production at the factory, but to comply with the recommendations, it has closed down its two museums and halted tours at the factory. The Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena and the Ferrari Museum in Maranello are two of the biggest tourist attractions in that part of the country, so shutting down operations until authorities say the Coronavirus is contained makes sense.
Ferrari has “restricted access for employees that are residents or have visited the affected municipalities” and suspended “all non-critical business travel,” CNBC adds. “New measures will be promptly implemented and communicated should they become necessary,” Ferrari is quoted as saying.
On the official website, Ferrari says both museums will be closed until March 1. Tickets purchased are valid for 12 months after the date of purchase, and ticket holders are encouraged to reach out to either museum if they have further questions.
On Monday, as news of the outbreak in Northern Italy emerged, Ferrari’s share price fell by 5%, the same media outlet reports.
As of the time of press, at least 7 people have died in Northern Italy, while the number of confirmed cases jumped from 3 on Friday, to more than 229 by Monday. Travel restrictions for those coming from Italy into other European countries have not yet been imposed, and Italian authorities say they have the virus contained.
