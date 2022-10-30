Your New Mazda Knows if You Are Naughty or Nice and Doesn't Keep It a Secret

In the digital age, it has become increasingly important for many people around the world to protect their identity online. Considering there are a lot of dangers online and many risks associated with surfing the web, this comes as no surprise. Even though there is no physical interaction, we still want to remain safe and make sure our data is handled responsibly. However, many unfortunate cyber incidents that have happened in the last couple of years proved it is important to have a good understanding of what the internet is and how we can all safely access it.
But the digital era does not stop at PCs, laptops, phones, or tablets. The connectivity has reached cars for quite some time, and the introduction of advanced software in vehicles means concerns about how personal data is being collected and used are starting to pop up more often.
While those living in the European Union have more control over how their personal information is being used by companies online, in the U.S., things are a little bit fuzzy and depend a lot more on how states are handling this important topic. For example, California does not have the same rules as Montana.
Looking at Mazda’s Privacy Policy for its Connected Services offered in the U.S. gives us a good look at why nowadays it is very important to read everything that’s associated with buying a new or barely used vehicle – be it from a dealership or a private party.A lot of information
The Japanese automaker says in its Connectivity Privacy Policy that’s applicable in the U.S. that it “may collect, use, share, store, and secure data collected from your Mazda vehicle.” It does so through a factory-installed telematics system which is nonother than the combination of new hardware and software that we have seen installed on newer vehicles. Whilst online, Mazda can tap this rich source of data and learn more about you and how you handle your vehicle in one or more situations.
The data collected by Mazda through the vehicle’s TCU is comprised of the location of the car when it has been turned off, the driver’s behavior while behind the wheel (including acceleration and braking), and some readings about the number of miles driven, the fuel level, or the oil level. The data sent out could also include other things like the engine’s RPM or details about the doors being closed or open.
But the list could be expanded to include more stuff about which Mazda does not say anything.
The company says it is using the collected information for analysis, research, and improvement within the “Mazda Family of Companies,” but could also share its findings with other third parties like law enforcement, various government agencies, and other relevant administrative bodies. The carmaker also points out that the data could reach “enforcement entities” when it is determined that doing so could prevent “harm, injury, or loss.” Similarly, data can be sent out to third parties for “educational research purposes,” but in this instance, everything is anonymized.Opting out
By now, if you have been on the internet for quite some time or have been using smart devices, then you might have seen popups that inform you about how data is collected and used. Websites, applications, programs, and other things that connect to the world wide web will, in one way or another, send some information about you to some companies. That is why spam filters for email exist.
But most people can opt out of this tailoring and can end up seeing ads that do not match their interests. You’re not only unknown to advertisers; you’re also just another internet user that gets to see all kinds of promoted stuff.
However, Mazda activates this data collection through the TCU by default and only the carmaker can deactivate it. The brand is very clear about offering you the opportunity to not have so much information sent to them. The company says that should you wish to have your vehicle’s data collection capabilities limited, then all you have to do is call Mazda or contact them in writing with such a request. The automaker will make it happen after, of course, telling you about the features you will most likely end up missing on.
Finally, this might not look like something important for someone that uses all kinds of smart devices daily and does not care about what companies do with this type of information. But if you are keen on remaining discreet and do not wish to have a digital presence, then make sure to tell your dealer or Mazda that you wish to opt out of this data collection process. Just be ready to give up on some features as well.
