You'll Have To Sell Your Soul To the Devil To Afford This Rare Pagani Huayra Roadster BC

While most of the jet set may only be about the usual brands when it comes to car buying, connoisseurs know that there are other companies besides the ones with tradition that make just-as-good, if not even better machines. Pagani is on the list, as one of the few relatively-modern auto marques to have withstood the test of time.
Founded by Horacio Pagani back in 1992, after he broke ties with Lamborghini from his position as chief engineer, the brand became known to the entire automotive world towards the end of the ‘90s, when the Zonda premiered at the Geneva Motor Show. The original model was followed by numerous variants and was eventually succeeded by the Huayra in 2011. The new hypercar came out in different configurations too, including the BC (Benny Caiola – Pagani’s friend), Roadster, Roadster BC, Imola, Tricolore, R, and Codalunga.
The topless version of the most menacing Huayra since its original debut over a decade ago came out in mid-2019, and even before the grand unveiling, all 40 units were sold. Boasting new bodywork, and with a very impressive aero agenda, with 500 kg (1,102 lb) of downforce produced at 280 kph (174 mph), the Huayra Roadster BC has bigger front splitter, canards, louvers, fresh clamshell, huge wing with a fixed design, massive diffuser, and no less than six tailpipes, part of the new exhaust system, with two exiting from within the diffuser. It is capable of pulling 1.9G of lateral acceleration on average, with a peak at 2.2G, and another 2.2G during braking.
It is not only impressive to look at and to drive, but also extremely lightweight. The original spec sheet revealed that it tips the scales at just 1,250 kg (2,755 lb) dry, thanks to the clever engineering that went into it and to the carbon-titanium tub chassis, which was upgraded by the Italian automaker. When factoring in the immense firepower and the featherweight construction, it is kind of scary to see what it is capable of, regardless if we’re talking about a few short acceleration bursts on the highway or unleashing it in between the apexes at the local racetrack. That said, this is one of the very few modern-day vehicles that can really put your driving credentials to the test, and maybe take your head off if you become overconfident.
AMG, the Affalterbach brand hasn’t completely ditched such units, because one of them powers Paganis. It is a 6.0-liter mill, assisted by dual turbochargers, which was designed exclusively for Pagani by the German marque. On the Huayra Roadster BC, it yanks out 802 ps (791 hp/590 kW) and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque, working in concert with a seven-speed Xtrac automated-manual transmission, said to be around 35% lighter than a dual-clutch gearbox, and rear-wheel drive. That’s right, there is no all-wheel drive system to enhance grip during high-speed driving here, as it would have made the whole vehicle too heavy for its own good, so there’s not much room for error here. The stopping power is provided by the 398-mm (15.7-in) front brake discs, with six-piston monolithic calipers, and 380-mm (15-in) rear discs, with four-piston monolithic calipers.
Even if all 40 copies of the Huayra Roadster BC were spoken for before the model’s premiere one and a half years ago, Pagani still released the original starting price. And it was Bugatti Chiron expensive back then, at around $3.5 million. So, how much do you think a perfect copy is going for these days on the used car market? Well, let’s just say that it makes the Molsheim hypercar look like a bargain in comparison, and it is almost as expensive as the Bugatti Divo. One could get two perfect Ferrari LaFerrari supercars for the cost of the pictured Pagani, or three Lamborghini Sians. Have you figured out how much it costs? You may want to take a seat for this one, because here it is: €10,591,000 ($11,489,011).
The Mobile ad has a German used car dealer behind it, with several high-end machines in its portfolio. However, none of them are as expensive as this Huayra Roadster BC. If you won the lottery or inherited a huge sum of money and you’re thinking of spending a good chunk of it on this Pagani, we’d recommend reading the papers in the presence of a lawyer and double-checking everything with the Italian auto firm too, just to make sure that everything is legit. So, if you had an eight-digit sum to spend on a set of wheels, would you really blow it all on this Huayra Roadster BC? You already know my answer, as I’d stick to something more mainstream, and use the rest of the money for maintenance, insurance, and gas, while also adding two more pricey rides to my collection, a proper 4x4 (or maybe a 6x6?) and a luxurious daily.
