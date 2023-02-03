Boxy Caprice Wagon or Purosangue Hearse? That Is a Dump CGI Question

Americans have seemingly turned a blind eye to some automotive segments – at least as far as real-world sales are concerned. Meanwhile, in a parallel universe. Or two…
The imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists is never shy of expressing a passion for disdained ideas. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we always have cool (or sh!tbox) examples, depending on your POV. On this occasion, pixel master/artists Oscar Vargas and Andras Veres have cooked up a couple of hypothetical station wagons that are CGI worlds apart yet have an uncanny connection.
So, in a sea of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, it seems like traditional car segments are doomed. That may be true in places where folks usually only care about OEM and tuning affairs, but in regions like North America where the car customization and personalization culture is deeply rooted, there is always a way of escaping the ordinary. As such, many people still love station wagons, for example, even if it may seem like everyone has abandoned them for crossover SUVs.
The first example comes from Vargas, the CGI expert better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who has decided to drop off-road-focused stuff like the NFL-inspired Ram 1500 TRX ‘Hellram’ Sport Truck or his expanding bunch of dune-bashing and rock-crawling sports cars (S650 Mustang, Ferrari F8 ‘Bellgato’) in favor of a derelict Chevy Caprice Wagon that is all “primed up and ready for paint.” Plus, it has a bumper sticker that is truly evocative of people’s opinions about what others consider dumps.
The Chevy Caprice was a full-size automobile produced by Chevy in North America for the 1965 to 1996 model years and then also by General Motors’s subsidiary Holden as a captive import between 2011 and 2017, though only for police vehicle duties. Here, though, it is not your traditional sedan or even a ‘donk’ (aka a Hi-riser automobile) but rather a humongous 1980s third-gen Chevy Caprice Estate station wagon that is a bit quirkier than the usual soccer mom and hockey dad mobile of the day.
Instead, it is a statement of “as long as you love it who cares what people think,” hence the raw appearance, the bagged stance via the full air suspension setup, as well as the rugged widebody fender flares, plus the humongous brake setup tucked behind the massive, contrasting-black aftermarket wheels. Now, secondly comes Veres (aka andras.s.veres on social media), who also has a ‘station wagon’ to present us.
Only that it is way creepier because we are dealing with a “gold-digger/gravedigger” hearse based on the upcoming, mighty 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue ultra-luxury super-CUV. As such, gone are the ritzy coach doors, and here comes a longer wheelbase, plus a completely different tailgate assembly. Quite scary, right?
