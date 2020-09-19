Watch the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Set a Blistering Lap at Spa-Francorchamps

Honda S2000 "Speed Wagon" Looks Like the Mother of Hardtops

Revealed more than a year ago in CSR Racing 2, the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is preparing to meet its rightful customers. The Italian automaker has completed “a rigorous validation testing program” earlier this month at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, and as the headline implies, it was a doozy. 16 photos



Horacio Pagani approved the record-breaking lap attempts after Andrea realized that the BC is better than expected. “The handling and later grip exceed all expectations,” he said, which is high praise for an open-top car.



The Italian automaker has formulated new kinds of carbon-fiber and carbon-titanium composites for this application, namely Carbo-Triax HP62 and Carbon-Titanium HP62 G2. These two improve torsional rigidity by 12 percent and flexural rigidity by 20 percent, explaining the sheer speed of the Huayra Roadster BC through the corners of the challenging circuit in Belgium.



In addition to setting the new record for globally homologated road cars at Spa, the twin-turbo V12 land missile has also crossed the 300-kph mark for a brief moment during the blistering fast lap. 301 or 302 shows the telemetry at the 3:56 mark of the following video, which is impressive by all accounts.



Andrea did cut the track at the top of Raidillon, though, a cheeky little thing that’s more than apparent when the video cuts to a different camera. When all is said and done, a record is a record, and McLaren may be taking notes.



The Senna lapped Spa in 2:24.82 one year ago, making the British hypercar almost eight seconds faster than the record lap set by the Koenigsegg One:1 in 2015. All told,



Limited to 40 units worldwide, the Huayra Roadster BC launched with a price tag of $3.5 million before options. Its 6.0-liter engine - supplied by Mercedes- AMG – is rated at 791 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque.



