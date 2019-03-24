Widebody Lamborghini Miura SVJ Rendered as The Offender

There's no such thing as a "normal" Lamborghini Miura. Then again, there are certain examples of the iconic Raging Bull that stand out more than others. And the Miura SVJ is right there on the podium. Of course, this won't keep digital artist away from the idea of playing with the Sant'Agata Bolognese icon.
In fact, we've brought along a rendering that portrays the Lamborghini Miura SVJ as a tuner car. And this isn't a lightly touched vehicle, as we're looking at extreme bits and pixels, from the fat wheel arches to the microscopic ground clearance.
This play comes from a pixel artist called Khyzyl Saleem and you might wonder what drove him to come up with such work. Well, here's the aficionado explaining his visual stunt: "A little look at another modernized classic, this time in the form of the mighty Miura. The JOTA SVJ version has always been a dream of mine so this is an hommage to that,"
We'll remind you that the birth of the Miura SVJ is not easy on the heart. It all started back in 1970, when Lamborghini test driver Bob Wallace decided to turn the Miura into a racecar. Following an extreme diet and a trip to the gym, the Miura Jota was born. However, with Ferruccio Lamborghini showing little interest in the circuit-only vehicle, this ended up being sold to a collector. Sadly, the machine burned to the ground following an accident.
Nevertheless, when Lamborghini customers found out about the development, they required upgrades for their Miuras. As such, between five and seven examples of the Miura SVJ were born, with this maintaining the lavish interior of the supercar, but packing engine, suspension, brakes and body updates.
Keep in mind that the real world has already seen a modded Lamborghini Miura, which has been massaged by Japanese developer Liberty Walk. Fortunately, this wasn't an actual Lamborghini, being based on a kit car instead.
