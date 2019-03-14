autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Lamborghini Sells 5,750 Cars in 2018, Sets All Time Record

14 Mar 2019, 10:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
We’re well into 2019 and by now most major carmakers, especially the ones that needed to count cars by the millions, have posted their sales figures for last year. Much smaller in terms of production levels, Lamborghini was a bit slow to do so, but for those with interest in the company, the wait was worth while.
12 photos
Lamborghini Estoque ConceptLamborghini Estoque ConceptLamborghini Estoque ConceptLamborghini Estoque ConceptLamborghini EspadaLamborghini EspadaLamborghini IsleroLamborghini IsleroLamborghini IsleroLamborghini IsleroLamborghini Islero
This Thursday, Lamborghini said it sold 5,750 cars in 2018. A big number for a niche carmaker, but also a huge one if we are to take into account the fact that the figure represents an increase of 51 percent over the performance of 2017.

The huge increase in sales was of course attributed, at least in part, to the launch of the Urus. The nameplate did not boost sales only because it was the newest Lamborghini on the market, but also because it is an SUV. And today's market loves SUVs. 

Financially, selling that many and such expensive cars translated into a turnover of EUR 1.42 billion, well above the EUR 1 billion reported a year before (40 percent increase).

“This quantum leap proves the sustainability of our product and commercial strategy,” said in a statement Stefano Domenicali, the company’s CEO.

“All this is a real team achievement, and I would like to thank Lamborghini staff globally for their inspired dedication to our longstanding brand and traditions, and our shareholders for their trust and support.”

To support the increased production needed last year and believing the months ahead will be equally as lucrative, Lamborghini added 10 percent more people to its workforce, which now comprises a total of 1,750 employees.

Lamborghini’s product offensive for this year started at the Geneva Motor Show last week, with the launch of the Aventador SJV Roadster. To become available for customers later this year, the model will sell from $573,966. Only 800 units of the car will be produced.
Lamborghini sales record Lamborghini Urus SUV
press release
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 