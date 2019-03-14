Lamborghini Sells 5,750 Cars in 2018, Sets All Time Record

We’re well into 2019 and by now most major carmakers, especially the ones that needed to count cars by the millions, have posted their sales figures for last year. Much smaller in terms of production levels, Lamborghini was a bit slow to do so, but for those with interest in the company, the wait was worth while.

The huge increase in sales was of course attributed, at least in part, to the launch of the Urus. The nameplate did not boost sales only because it was the newest Lamborghini on the market, but also because it is an SUV . And today's market loves SUVs.



Financially, selling that many and such expensive cars translated into a turnover of EUR 1.42 billion, well above the EUR 1 billion reported a year before (40 percent increase).



“This quantum leap proves the sustainability of our product and commercial strategy,” said in a statement Stefano Domenicali, the company’s CEO.



“All this is a real team achievement, and I would like to thank Lamborghini staff globally for their inspired dedication to our longstanding brand and traditions, and our shareholders for their trust and support.”



To support the increased production needed last year and believing the months ahead will be equally as lucrative, Lamborghini added 10 percent more people to its workforce, which now comprises a total of 1,750 employees.



