Lamborghini LM002 Successor Considered, Manual Transmission Not Happening

Even though the Urus is expected to double the sales of the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese, there’s talk about a second utility vehicle. Even more intriguing is the type of SUV that Lamborghini might be developing. More to the point, Stefano Domenicali has a thing for the LM002 produced from 1986 to 1993.
Only 347 left the assembly line, featuring the 5.2-liter V12 from the Countach, a tubular steel frame, and riveted aluminum panels for the bodyshell. The Rambo Lambo came to be as the heir-apparent of the Cheetah and LM001, which were powered by Chrysler and AMC eight-cylinder engines.

“Domenicali would not comment past the fact that Lamborghini has looked into the feasibility of such a vehicle,” reports Motor Trend, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Looking at the platforms the Volkswagen Group is currently using for crossovers and SUVs, there’s nothing beyond the MLB Evo vehicle architecture utilized by the Urus, Bentayga, Cayenne, Q7, and Touareg.

As Volkswagen pushes forward with electrification with the help of the MEB, J1, and PPE, chances are the Germans won’t invest into a dedicated platform for off-road vehicles. If the LM002 Gen 2 does get the green light from the higher-ups, we’re anticipating the MLB Evo architecture would serve as the building block of the Rambo Lambo.

“Customers are approaching Lamborghini hoping to buy the modern classic,” and looking at the bigger picture, the Raging Bull is tempted into making their wish come true. Look at the Veneno and Centenario, both based on the Aventador but selling for a lot more green dollar bills. If there’s profit to be made, then the Urus with a different name, different body panels, and off-road suspension would be the easiest means of making everyone happy.

Motor Trend also asked Domenicali about a manual option for the Huracan and Aventador. Even if Lamborgini charged a $25,000 premium for the three-pedal setup while offering 200 examples of the breed, “that $5 million would not come even kind of close to covering the cost of converting the Aventador's ISR seven-speed box from automated to manual.”
