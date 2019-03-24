Rosso Efesto Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Like a Jewel

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ deliveries are now well underway, which means we can showcase plenty of configurations that stand out. And we are now here to do just that.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine that sits before us comes dressed in a stunning shade of red, one that allows it to stand out from a distance. Rosso Efesto is the name of this hue and we've inviting you to feast your eyes on it in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
And the bronze wheels of the 770 horsepower machine seem to mix with the color just right, at least in our book.
Note that the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota still hasn't showcased its full potential. We're referring to the drag racing realm here. You see, not too many units of the V12 special have hit the drag strip so far. In fact, we've recently brought you an effort of the kind.
The shenanigan took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway and saw the Lambo completing the quarter-mile sprint in 10.57 seconds, with a trap speed of 131.86 mph.
Interestingly, the stock Lamborghini 1/4-mile record still sits with the "standard" 610 hp Huracan, which managed to play the 1,320 feet game in 10.43 seconds.
However, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has demonstrated its track abilities, as the Italian exotic still holds the Nurburgring production car lap record. Then again, we expect that accolade to go to a different carmaker now that the 2019 season is open.
For instance, Koenigsegg hasn't hidden its intentions to steal the Ring record with its latest effort, the majestic 1,600 horsepower Jesko.
And while the 800 horsepower McLaren Senna might not be as quick as the Angelholm machine, it could get to the said accolade before the Swede and hold this for a while, even though we wouldn't bet on Woking's intentions to pursue this path.
And the bronze wheels of the 770 horsepower machine seem to mix with the color just right, at least in our book.
Note that the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota still hasn't showcased its full potential. We're referring to the drag racing realm here. You see, not too many units of the V12 special have hit the drag strip so far. In fact, we've recently brought you an effort of the kind.
The shenanigan took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway and saw the Lambo completing the quarter-mile sprint in 10.57 seconds, with a trap speed of 131.86 mph.
Interestingly, the stock Lamborghini 1/4-mile record still sits with the "standard" 610 hp Huracan, which managed to play the 1,320 feet game in 10.43 seconds.
However, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has demonstrated its track abilities, as the Italian exotic still holds the Nurburgring production car lap record. Then again, we expect that accolade to go to a different carmaker now that the 2019 season is open.
For instance, Koenigsegg hasn't hidden its intentions to steal the Ring record with its latest effort, the majestic 1,600 horsepower Jesko.
And while the 800 horsepower McLaren Senna might not be as quick as the Angelholm machine, it could get to the said accolade before the Swede and hold this for a while, even though we wouldn't bet on Woking's intentions to pursue this path.
The Lamborghini aventador SVJ. Veneno red. Color : Rosso Efesto #rossoefesto Source : @pgpauto #lamborghini #instalamborghini #aventadorsvjota #lamborghini_dutch #lamborghinieurope #hulk #broly #aventadors #aventadorsvj #lamborghiniuk #lamboforsale #sv #jota #svjota #svj #luxurysupercar #veneno #lamborghinibirmingham #birmingham #zlatan #aventadorroadster #adpersonam #lamborghinidutch #redlambo #redlamborghini #lp770 #greatspecs #performancecars @stef_lambo @lamborghini_spots_world