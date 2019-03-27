Widebody Koenigsegg Agera RS Lowered on Rotiform Wheels Looks Savage

Before we move any further, allow us to tell those of you who now have sweaty palms that the images we have here are mere renderings - nobody messed with a Koenigsegg Agera RS by dropping it on custom wheels, at least not in the real world.
Now, given how the Internet likes to mess with automotive icons these days, we're not surprised this pixel play came to us.
The render shows the 1,361 horsepower monster using an air suspension to hug the asphalt underneath it. The factory wheels have been ditched in favor of Rotiform units, with the latter being covered by uber-fat arches that stand out like nothing else.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem is the one behind the work, with the aficionado even dropping a thought on the matter, stating that he always wanted to play with an Angelholm machine.
Of course, such an aftermarket treatment would have serious chances of diminishing the hypercar's go-fast superpowers. After all, we're talking about the vehicle that currently holds multiple straight-line records, with this having stolen the crown of the Bugatti Chiron.
For one thing, we doubt the custom wheels would match the lightweight nature of the hollow carbon rims fitted by the factory. Oh, and that widebody take might just affect the top speed of the beast. And nobody wants to take something away from the 284 mph stunt of the Swedish toy.
Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the car holding the street-legal top speed record is a modded incarnation of the first-gen Ford GT, which managed to climb all the way to 300 mph last weekend.
Returning to Koenigsegg, we'll remind you the automaker recently completed the rebuild process of the Nurburgring crash-ruined One:1, while we're also looking forward to the expected Green Hell production car lap record of the new Jesko.
The render shows the 1,361 horsepower monster using an air suspension to hug the asphalt underneath it. The factory wheels have been ditched in favor of Rotiform units, with the latter being covered by uber-fat arches that stand out like nothing else.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem is the one behind the work, with the aficionado even dropping a thought on the matter, stating that he always wanted to play with an Angelholm machine.
Of course, such an aftermarket treatment would have serious chances of diminishing the hypercar's go-fast superpowers. After all, we're talking about the vehicle that currently holds multiple straight-line records, with this having stolen the crown of the Bugatti Chiron.
For one thing, we doubt the custom wheels would match the lightweight nature of the hollow carbon rims fitted by the factory. Oh, and that widebody take might just affect the top speed of the beast. And nobody wants to take something away from the 284 mph stunt of the Swedish toy.
Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the car holding the street-legal top speed record is a modded incarnation of the first-gen Ford GT, which managed to climb all the way to 300 mph last weekend.
Returning to Koenigsegg, we'll remind you the automaker recently completed the rebuild process of the Nurburgring crash-ruined One:1, while we're also looking forward to the expected Green Hell production car lap record of the new Jesko.
#livetooffend - Yesterday a close friend of mine reminded me how important it is not to compare yourself to other people. - - It's just not healthy, be yourself, trust yourself and make whatever the fuck you want to, whether people like it or not. - - PS - I've always wanted to fuck up a Koenigsegg, this ones bagged sat on some @rotiform goodness. If you want more views, I can supply them.. @s.pphoto you're my fav for the HDRIz! #design #3d #koenigsegg #agera #rs #airliftperformance #rotiform #toyotires #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #joyofmachine #stancenation #stanceworks #lto #livetooffend