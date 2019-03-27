Widebody Koenigsegg Agera RS Lowered on Rotiform Wheels Looks Savage

#livetooffend - Yesterday a close friend of mine reminded me how important it is not to compare yourself to other people. - - It's just not healthy, be yourself, trust yourself and make whatever the fuck you want to, whether people like it or not. - - PS - I've always wanted to fuck up a Koenigsegg, this ones bagged sat on some @rotiform goodness. If you want more views, I can supply them.. @s.pphoto you're my fav for the HDRIz! #design #3d #koenigsegg #agera #rs #airliftperformance #rotiform #toyotires #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #joyofmachine #stancenation #stanceworks #lto #livetooffend

