„ A post shared by @ don_koenigsegg on Mar 16, 2019 at 1:16pm PDT

The Swedish machine, which can be easily distinguished thanks to its Baby Blue finish, was involved in a crash in Mexico City.Details surrounding the accident are scarce and yet the serious damage on the car speaks for itself - there are multiple panels affected and we're not sure about what went on beneath the surface.Fortunately, the driver was reportedly able to walk away from the crash and it seems like this isn't the only positive side of the story. To be more precise, multiple unofficial sources talk about the Swedish automotive producer preparing a full rebuild for this CCXR (you have an example of this in the first Instagram post below).After all, we are talking about a one-off that was made for the Al Thani royal family of Qatar, even though some of you might know this 1,017 hp beast from the London pictures that portrayed the vehicle with a clamp on its wheel after an illegal parking incident that took place back in 2010.The Koenigsegg CCXR has changed hands meanwhile and it seems that the go-fast tool had arrived in Mexico about one year ago.Now, you might be wondering who the owner of this Koenigsegg CCXR is. Well, we can at least talk about the collector's social media identity - check out the second Instagram post below, which comes from the gear head's account.P.S.: You can check more images of the destroyed K in the third Instagram post below. And here's hope that the velocity monster returns to the road as soon as possible.