Who Needs Murdered-Out Rides When You Could Have a Wide Stormtrooper Urus on 24s?

Not long now, and everything will be about the long-running Lucasfilm (now Disney's) Star Wars franchise, one of the best-known Sci-Fi movie sagas of all time. After all, May the 4th is just around the corner, so 'may the force be with you' and your Lambo 'Rambo' Urus!
Now that we got the stormtrooper innuendo out of the system, the truth is that Lamborghini's Urus has way little to do with Sylvester Stallone's anti-hero war character or the iconic, clumsy empire troopers that usually don't know how to aim their laser weapons. Anyway, the luxury crossover SUV, aka the first-ever 'super-SUV' the world has ever seen, has more than meets the eye to do with the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne, or Volkswagen Touareg.
Sure, the real sibling relationship the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian automotive brand is after would solely be the one it shares with the Bentley Bentayga. Destined to be sold as two sides of the same ultra-luxury super-SUV VW AG coin, the British SUV is the epitome of luxury and ride comfort. At the same time, the Italian CUV goes after those who want to combine daily driving to the local mall with instances of track madness.
As such, are we surprised that the mid-size super-SUV has risen to the stratosphere of the ultra-luxury sector, right alongside the Aston Martin DBX707 or Rolls-Royce Cullinan, among others? And while it does not have an elegant V12 under the hood or coach doors, its rowdy boxer allure was still enough to make a lot of people crown it as one of the most beloved apparitions of the aftermarket realm, right alongside the Rolls-Royce Cullinan nemesis.
More challenging times are coming, though, as the 715-horsepower V12-powered naturally aspirated Ferrari Purosangue and the scary-to-see-during-the-day-or-night 738-horsepower plug-in hybrid BMW XM Label Red are almost ready to make their way into dealerships and then immediately to customization, personalization, and tuning outlets. Until that happens, though, and the Urus S plus Urus Performante start conquering the ritzy parts of the world, the regular 641-horsepower 4.0-liter FSI twin-turbo V8-powered Lambo Urus can still have its way and (super) impose the trend.
Self-described as the "largest dealer for the world's top brands," Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique is probably showing us this pristine ultra-luxury super-SUV as a way to add insult to injury for those folks trying to advocate that one can only live the West or East Coast aftermarket lifestyle if 'murdered-out.' As it turns out, one does not need an all-black example to stand out in any ritzy crowd – a mostly white one with black details will do just as well. Of course, this Lambo Urus is fitted with the appropriate widebody kit from Novitec and riding lowered on custom white-matched, 24-inch X|Series S2-X0 aftermarket wheels fitted with staggered Vredestein Tires (10.5s in front and 12.5s for the rear) may very well be entirely unique.
But that is no excuse for anyone to think it cannot be seconded by something equally posh yet a lot more elegant from both Wheels Boutique and ANRKY Wheels. For example, we would also mix and match our dream garage with a creamy Bentley Conti GT First Edition set like a charm on another humongous set of ANRKYs. Or, if you want another Lamborghini – or even a bunch, we could quickly move our sights to a black-and-gold Lambo Aventador SVJ Roadster fitted with 1016Industries goodies and riding posh on some unforgettable rims done by Los Angeles, California-based 1886 Forged Wheels.
By the way, has anyone noticed what other cars lurk in the background of the second post embedded below, as if this is an excerpt from a Batman and Robin story? Depending on the POV, behind the dark and menacing yet elegant Lambo Aventador SVJ Roadster sit a couple of Pagani Huayras, orange and blue Lambos, and even some green wonders that would make Marvel's Hulk even more furious that only Doctor Bruce Banner can fit inside the cockpit of the Lamborghini Murcielago! And, no, we are not dreaming, and those weren't any wishful thinking projects we keep an eye on when dwelling around the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. That was the real world of one percenter dealer and service centers – where even the tool carts are branded with Lamborghini and Pagani signatures!
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example of how the Lambo Urus has been around since late 2017 but has yet to lose its aftermarket touch or social media appeal. And it is all courtesy of a collaboration between Wheels Boutique, ANRKY Wheels, and Novitec North America, as far as we can tell. Naturally, that can only mean one thing – a thoroughly slammed and utterly widebody Lambo Urus dressed in Novitec attire and riding posh on 24 inchers!
