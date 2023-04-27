Compound Boosted Ram 1500 TRX Looks Inconspicuous on Black-Copper ANRKYs

So, almost everyone around North America is currently mesmerized by the flashes of battery power coming from the full-size pickup truck sector. We said almost because some think outside the ICE-powered box, still.
If you check out what is happening around the truck-centric area of the automotive industry, it might seem – at least from the OEM standpoint – that everything revolves around just a couple of things. Those would be the impending yet forever-teased release of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma mid-size best-seller and the commotion around the EV areas. The latter is produced by the crazy price hikes of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the duet of the Rivian R1T and R1S, or the incredible underperformance of the GMC Hummer EV.
More are coming to ensure the hype stays the same, including the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, the Ram 1500 REV, or the eternally tardive Tesla Cybertruck. However, the aftermarket realm still needs to remember the true king of the high-performance truck sector. No, it's not the 700-hp Ford F-150 Raptor R, no matter what the 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 tries to tell you. Instead, we are talking about the 702-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Ram 1500 TRX.
Interestingly, it seems that sometimes supercharging is not enough. As such, we have come across a black Ram 1500 TRX that is said to have taken a swing toward the compound boost sector – which is the tuning area where top-rated systems reach new heights in terms of efficiency and power by combining two turbochargers, with one of them feeding air into the other to create double the intake pressure – commonly referred to as 'boost' by just about everyone involved with this kind of shenanigans.
Unfortunately, there are no technical details regarding this tuning project. Instead, the compound-boosted Ram 1500 TRX was showcased by Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique for its visual appeal. Self-described as the "largest dealer for the world's top brands," the East Coast outlet only revealed this particular high-performance pickup truck rides posh on black-copper 22-inch ANRKY Wheels AN36-ST shod in 35-inch Nitto Tire Mud Grapplers. Sadly, nothing else is known about the build aside from the fact that behind the ANRKYs, there is a Rotora Inc. front and rear big-brake kit to ensure there is enough stopping power to calm down the behemoth.
Speaking of Ram TRX monsters, the good folks over at Houston, Texas-based Late Model Racecraft (LMR), "a leading performance engineering company," have set out to prove in the video embedded below that Hennessey isn't the only one in the business of 1,000-horsepower pickup trucks. The LMR 1,000 hp performance package works with 93 octane and E85 thanks to American Racing headers, LMR-spec pulley combination, larger LMR-spec fuel injectors, upgraded belt and sparks, a JMS Boost-a-Pump, and more. Cool, right?
