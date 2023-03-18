Hennessey's Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth 1000 Enters the Digital Candy Shop for a Sweet Makeover

We never thought we’d say the words ‘sweet’ and ‘Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth 1000’ in the same phrase, but here we are, looking at this sugary beastly truck with various CGI mods that some may consider to be a bit overkill.
Shared on social media earlier this week, the renderings imagine this potent workhorse with a special wrap. The teal hue was applied to most body panels, and it also decorates the ‘RAM’ logo in the middle of the tailgate. There is a hint of teal on the aftermarket wheels that were shod in chunky rubber, which is a rare virtual treatment given to it by 412donklife, as the pixel manipulator is mostly known for bringing out the brash side within all sorts of vehicles.
But what exactly is a Mammoth 1000, you ask? That’s a great question to answer, because it has Hennessey behind it, and its production is capped at only 200 copies. As its name implies, the output stands in the four-digit zone, as it is rated at 1,012 hp (1,026 ps/755 kW). As for the torque, you are looking at an earth-shaking 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm). Thanks to the extra oomph, the Ram 1500 TRX equipped with these upgrades is more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron, and ultra-fast in a straight line on all sorts of terrains, because it hasn’t lost its off-roading credentials.
As a matter of fact, it is even more potent off the beaten path thanks to the extra gear added to it. The Off-Road Stage 1 comprises new front and rear bumpers, a front leveling kit, additional LED lighting, and 35-inch off-road tires wrapped around the 20-inch wheels. Should you want even bigger rubber hugging the wheels, then you will have to opt for the Off-Road Stage 2 bundle, which also brings upgraded electric fold-out steps. Special badging on the outside is included, next to a serial-numbered plaque in the engine bay that further tells those looking at it that it is no ordinary Ram 1500, but one that can deal with a whole bunch of arduous tracks, in between the usual runs down the drag strip next to some ultra-powerful vehicles.
Pricing for the Mammoth 1000 is set at $150,000, and it includes the donor car, which comes with 702 hp (712 ps/524 kW) straight from the factory. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine develops 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, and it enables the zero to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph) acceleration in just 4.5 seconds, a truly impressive performance for what is still a truck. Pricing for the 2023 model year Ram 1500 TRX starts at $84,555, and it does not include destination, handling, dealer fees, and options.
