Hennessey's Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth 1000 Enters the Digital Candy Shop for a Sweet Makeover

Shared on social media earlier this week, the renderings imagine this potent workhorse with a special wrap. The teal hue was applied to most body panels, and it also decorates the ‘RAM’ logo in the middle of the tailgate. There is a hint of teal on the aftermarket wheels that were shod in chunky rubber, which is a rare virtual treatment given to it by 412donklife, as the pixel manipulator is mostly known for bringing out the brash side within all sorts of vehicles.But what exactly is a Mammoth 1000 , you ask? That’s a great question to answer, because it has Hennessey behind it, and its production is capped at only 200 copies. As its name implies, the output stands in the four-digit zone, as it is rated at 1,012 hp (1,026 ps/755). As for the torque, you are looking at an earth-shaking 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm). Thanks to the extra oomph, the Ram 1500 TRX equipped with these upgrades is more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron, and ultra-fast in a straight line on all sorts of terrains, because it hasn’t lost its off-roading credentials.As a matter of fact, it is even more potent off the beaten path thanks to the extra gear added to it. The Off-Road Stage 1 comprises new front and rear bumpers, a front leveling kit, additional LED lighting, and 35-inch off-road tires wrapped around the 20-inch wheels. Should you want even bigger rubber hugging the wheels, then you will have to opt for the Off-Road Stage 2 bundle, which also brings upgraded electric fold-out steps. Special badging on the outside is included, next to a serial-numbered plaque in the engine bay that further tells those looking at it that it is no ordinary Ram 1500, but one that can deal with a whole bunch of arduous tracks, in between the usual runs down the drag strip next to some ultra-powerful vehicles.Pricing for the Mammoth 1000 is set at $150,000, and it includes the donor car, which comes with 702 hp (712 ps/524 kW) straight from the factory. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine develops 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, and it enables the zero to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph) acceleration in just 4.5 seconds, a truly impressive performance for what is still a truck. Pricing for the 2023 model year Ram 1500 TRX starts at $84,555, and it does not include destination, handling, dealer fees, and options.