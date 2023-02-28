Mammoth 1000 Ram TRX by Hennessey Is Now Clad in Dark Fiber via Carbon Edition

Even though one might think the 702-hp 2023 Ram 1500 TRX is the ultimate full-size pickup truck because the Blue Oval engineers missed the mark by two ponies with the 700-hp 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, sometimes the reality begs to differ.
Sure, it might be the pinnacle of the North American segment – from the OEM standpoint. But what happens when others go to the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world to have their Ram TRX a bit more unique and ready to stand out in any truck crowd? You cannot do anything else but join them and hope for the tuning, customization, and personalization best.
No worries, a lot of outlets have you covered. And here is Hennessey Performance, that Texas-based ‘hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator,’ which continues to upgrade and refine the Mammoth Ram 1500 TRX program with every chance they have. And they are basically thinking about everything and everyone – since late last year they even came up with a 1,012-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX mixing the tuner’s mods with a rooftop tent and other camping gear for the Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition.
Now they are thinking about folks who want not just absolute performance from the Mammoth 1000 package, but also the ultimate carbon fiber design. If you feel like the latter material should only be reserved for veritable sports cars, not dune-bashing and rock-crawling full-size pickup trucks, you had better look away from the 2023 Mammoth 1000 Ram TRX ‘Carbon Edition’ by Hennessey Performance. Freshly imagined for the new model year, it mixes the usual specifications of the 1,012-hp Mammoth 1000 package, which includes things like a high-flow 2.65L supercharger and more, with “a new level of style and sophistication.”
As such, according to the performance brand, the Hennessey Mammoth TRX with the Carbon Edition goodies is “lighter, stronger, more chemical resistant and temperature tolerant than the existing factory parts that they replace.” And, best of all, it is available as an optional upgrade for any Hennessey Mammoth conversion, so that means Mammoth 900 customers also have access to it, and the package contains upper and lower grille bits, the front hood scoop intake, fender and hood vents, the engine cover, and even the headlight plus taillight surrounds, all dressed up in exposed, glossy carbon fiber weave.
Unfortunately, there are no exact pricing details regarding the Hennessey Mammoth TRX with 2023 model year Carbon Edition specifications. But it certainly will not be cheap as a ‘normal’ 2022 Mammoth 1000 goes for $160k on the tuner’s sales portal, and last year’s TRX Overland Edition was gunning for almost $200k! Anyway, at least the options are more expansive than ever, as the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX can be had from Hennessey with Stage 1 or 2 tunes, Overland or Carbon Editions, Mammoth 900 or 1000 packages, and in mighty Mammoth 6x6 guise!
No worries, a lot of outlets have you covered. And here is Hennessey Performance, that Texas-based ‘hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator,’ which continues to upgrade and refine the Mammoth Ram 1500 TRX program with every chance they have. And they are basically thinking about everything and everyone – since late last year they even came up with a 1,012-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX mixing the tuner’s mods with a rooftop tent and other camping gear for the Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition.
Now they are thinking about folks who want not just absolute performance from the Mammoth 1000 package, but also the ultimate carbon fiber design. If you feel like the latter material should only be reserved for veritable sports cars, not dune-bashing and rock-crawling full-size pickup trucks, you had better look away from the 2023 Mammoth 1000 Ram TRX ‘Carbon Edition’ by Hennessey Performance. Freshly imagined for the new model year, it mixes the usual specifications of the 1,012-hp Mammoth 1000 package, which includes things like a high-flow 2.65L supercharger and more, with “a new level of style and sophistication.”
As such, according to the performance brand, the Hennessey Mammoth TRX with the Carbon Edition goodies is “lighter, stronger, more chemical resistant and temperature tolerant than the existing factory parts that they replace.” And, best of all, it is available as an optional upgrade for any Hennessey Mammoth conversion, so that means Mammoth 900 customers also have access to it, and the package contains upper and lower grille bits, the front hood scoop intake, fender and hood vents, the engine cover, and even the headlight plus taillight surrounds, all dressed up in exposed, glossy carbon fiber weave.
Unfortunately, there are no exact pricing details regarding the Hennessey Mammoth TRX with 2023 model year Carbon Edition specifications. But it certainly will not be cheap as a ‘normal’ 2022 Mammoth 1000 goes for $160k on the tuner’s sales portal, and last year’s TRX Overland Edition was gunning for almost $200k! Anyway, at least the options are more expansive than ever, as the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX can be had from Hennessey with Stage 1 or 2 tunes, Overland or Carbon Editions, Mammoth 900 or 1000 packages, and in mighty Mammoth 6x6 guise!