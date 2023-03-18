Flag Superyacht: A $46 Million Elegant Spin on Luxury, With A-List Connections

When A-listers from all walks of life want to be seen, they head out to known celebrity haunts, where paparazzi can take photos and people can gather on the sidewalk to gawk. A superyacht combines the best of both worlds, offering them both visibility and privacy, each whenever they want it.
Few other superyachts are as famous as Flag, which is also the highest-profile and most spectacular, if not new, entry in the Feadship lineup. It’s a favorite celebrity haunt that has hosted everyone who’s anyone in recent years, from momager Kris Jenner to international supermodel Gigi Hadid and F1 champ Lewis Hamilton, a very popular charter platform, and a floating piece of art. As it so happens, it’s also on the market – and has been for more than a year, after the current owner listed it in late 2021.
That owner is none other than Tommy Hilfiger, the world-famous designer and multi-millionaire, who has put a very recognizable spin on the old vessel. As famous and beautiful as Flag is, it is anything but new, having been delivered to the original owner in 2000. The fact that, 23 years on, it’s still making headlines speaks volumes for its gorgeous and timeless design, and outstanding performance.
Flag started out as Cakewalk or Hull 784, a special commission for Denver-based “private equity king” Charles Gallagher, who tired of it less than a year after delivery. Flag might be a spectacular vessel today, but at the time of its launch as Cakewalk, it was record-breaking: it was the biggest yacht built in the United States since the 1930s. This meant that Gallagher had no issue selling it quickly, for a reported $215 million, which makes the $46 million current asking pale by comparison.
The vessel has been through several refits over the years, with the most recent one in 2022, prior to the listing. The most impressive of the bunch, as well as the most relevant, is the refit that Hilfiger oversaw, which led to turning the superyacht into his own private, signature toy. For that, he brought in Chahan Minassian, the creative director from Ralph Lauren and designer of luxury hotels and residences. Minassian is the original designer of the interior too, so he got to upgrade his previous work, making it more luxurious and elegant, airy yet sophisticated, and infused with the Hilfiger color scheme.
Flag has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, based on a naval architecture by Feadship and Royal Van Lent, and an exterior design by De Voogt, with clear classical influences. The raised bow makes it easily recognizable, but also helps it appear longer than its 62 meters (203 feet).
The long list of amenities includes a fully- and professionally-equipped gym, and the possibility to expand it on deck as outdoor Pilates and yoga studio, a large beach club, an oversize swimming pool with a large wraparound tanning area, a couple of bars, formal and informal lounges and dining areas, a BBQ area, and a packed garage. That garage offers the gamut of water toys, from inflatables to SeaBobs and jetskis, which makes Flag the perfect family vacation vehicle – and destination in itself.
The most impressive part about Flag is the styling and the quality of the work throughout, as the video tour at the bottom of the page will show. The interior of this superyacht isn’t just a shameless or outrageous display of wealth, but premium-quality work with a focus on style and comfort, and on offering an outstanding experience. A good example in this sense is the aft deck bar area, with the leather-wrapped bar with hidden, integrated oversize TV screen, and the two nearby cabinets, one with scotch and whiskey and the other for cigars.
Power comes from twin 2,000 hp Caterpillar engines, taking it to a top speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph / 29.6 kph). At cruising speed, range is of over 6,800 nautical miles (7,825 miles / 12,593 km).
