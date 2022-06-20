Mammoth 1000 Is a Supercar-Killing, Dune-Bashing Ram 1500 TRX

After the Ford F-150 Raptor-based VelociRaptor 600, Hennessey unleashed the Ram 1500 TRX-based Mammoth 1000 in the California desert, for two straight days of torturous testing in temperatures exceeding 100F (38C), with high-speed driving, and the occasional jumping.
To mark the occasion, the Lone Star State tuner has also dropped a video showing some of the testing of the tuned Ram 1500 TRX, with lots of editing, and background music, which can be watched at the bottom of the page.
Don’t go scrolling down just yet, as first, we have to remind you about some of the things that make the Mammoth 1000 great, starting with the numerous new and tuned internals of the supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The engine normally develops 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, yet after Hennessey has had its way with it, it is good for 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm). You don’t need to be a connoisseur to tell that it is more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron and that on a good day, it can give supercars a run for their money in a straight-line sprint.
Setting it apart from the stock 1500 TRX are the typical badges on the outside, as well as a serial-numbered plaque under the hood. Customers who want more can get the Off-Road Stage 1 Kit at an extra cost, which brings new front and rear bumpers, LED lighting, 20-inch wheels shod in 35-inch off-road tires, and front leveling kit. The Off-Road Stage 2 Kit adds more gear, such as bigger tires and upgraded electric fold-out steps.
For the power boost, which is limited to 200 copies only, Hennessey is offering a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty, whereas the Off-Road packages each come with a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty. Now, this is the part where we invite you to scroll down and watch the video, and you won’t have to take a long break for it, as it is only two and a half minutes long.
