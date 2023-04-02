Hennessey Wants To Wreak Havoc in Your Bank Account With the Mammoth 1000

While most of us were decorating our homes waiting for the fat man to come down the chimney, Ram Trucks was busy making the 1500 TRX more fun with the Havoc Edition. Unveiled right before the Winter Holidays, it features a few special touches inside and out, while leaving the HEMI V8 untouched.
Following in the footsteps of the Ignition Edition, introduced for the 2022 model year, and building on the success of the regular 1500 TRX, the new Havoc Edition of the Ram can be easily distinguished thanks to the Baja Yellow paint finish applied to its body. It rides on 18-inch bead-lock wheels, with a black look, has spray-in bedliner, tie-downs to secure the cargo, a step to provide easier access to the open bed, an LED brake light, and unique graphics. The Level 2 Equipment Group is standard on this model, and an $11,000 option on the regular TRX.
Want to talk about the interior? Why of course you do because it does feature a few special touches here too. From the unique carbon fiber accents decorating the dashboard and steering wheel, to the ‘TRX’ logo embroidered on the seatbacks, everything contributes to the elevated nature of the super truck. It also sports contrasting stitching in Prowler Yellow, and those holding the wheel are greeted by a Baja Yellow TRX on the screen in front of them. Further telling the occupants that they’re not sitting in a regular Ram 1500 TRX is the unique badging on the center console that reveals a few things, including the VIN and engine output.
Speaking of the power, Ram’s new 1500 TRX Havoc Edition enjoys the same amount as the regular one. This means that it has 702 hp (712 ps/524 kW) available at a hard push of the right pedal, and no less than 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. Hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine allows it to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.5 seconds, which is very impressive for a vehicle designed to function off the beaten path, and with its bed filled with all sorts of stuff.
Ram 1500 TRX of your own means paying a minimum of $84,555. That’s the MSRP, and it doesn’t include destination, options, and dealer fees. Thus, a nicely-specced copy will inevitably be an almost six-digit affair. The Havoc Edition retails from $104,550, again excluding destination, or some $20,000 more than the base example. As for the one pictured in the gallery above, you will have to fork out much more than that to make it yours. How much, you ask? You’d better sit down for this one because it is nearly $200k – or $199,000 as Hennessey puts it.
Since it involves the Texan tuner, you know that it has received some serious modifications. Presented in the Mammoth 1000 configuration, it boasts several accessories meant to improve its performance off the beaten path, like the custom front and rear bumpers, extra LED lights, 37-inch off-road tires wrapped around the 20-inch 10-spoke wheels, electric fold-out steps, leveling kit, sports exhaust system, and the usual badging. Professional installation is included, and Hennessey says that each truck conversion is accompanied by a limited warranty for extra peace of mind.
But that’s not the icing on the cake, however, because the best upgrade hides under the hood. You are looking at an upgraded high-flow supercharger system, front and rear drive pulleys, crank damper pin assembly upgrade, heavy-duty supercharger belt, high-flow fuel injectors and filtration, crank case ventilation, software remap, and a few other gizmos that have unleashed a jaw-dropping amount of thrust. According to the tuner based in the Lone Star State, it has 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm, and 1,012 hp (1,026 ps/755 kW) at 6,500 rpm. This means that the Mammoth 1000 is punchier than the original Bugatti Veyron, and that it can mix it with previous-gen supercars in a straight-line battle on a good day, regardless of the weather conditions.
Obviously a 2023 model year, with only the testing and delivery miles on the odo by the looks of it, this Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition Mammoth 1000 by Hennessey could be yours. Well, it’s not actually this one, because the pictures represent a similar vehicle, which means that interested parties will likely have to wait a bit for the tuner to finish the conversion and testing before taking delivery of it. But would you really be willing to spend $200k on what is still a Ram 1500, albeit with a neck-snapping amount of power, dressed in new attire that makes it look more muscular? Work that keyboard in the comments area down below and let us know. For me, I’d probably stick to a Mercedes-AMG G 63 instead, with only a few mods.
