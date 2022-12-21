2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition Flexes Unique Baja Yellow Paint for a Six-Figure Price

Ram Trucks touts the Ram 1500 TRX as the quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world. To celebrate this achievement, the Stellantis company announced a limited edition Ram 1500 TRX Havoc, flexing extensive standard equipment and the unique Baja Yellow paint.
Ram Trucks prides itself on delivering the most powerful production truck in the world with the Ram 1500 TRX. Launched in 2020 as the top-of-the-line light-duty truck in Ram’s range, the TRX impressed with its exclusive off-road capabilities and its powerful 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine. Since then, Stellantis company has tried its best to keep the flame alight with special editions of the truck.
For the second model year (2022), Ram Trucks developed the Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, flaunting an exclusive Bright Orange paint, unique graphics, and the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group package included free of charge. The limited edition comprised 875 trucks and sold like hotcakes even though the engineers didn’t touch the drivetrain.
As the Ram 1500 TRX prepares to enter its third model year, Stellantis will once again use the same recipe. Arriving in the first quarter of 2023, the Havoc Edition is pretty much the same thing, only this time sprayed in a very attractive Baja Yellow paint that would make anyone jealous. The Havoc Edition will still be offered “in very limited quantities,” although Ram doesn’t say exactly how many 1500 TRX Havoc Edition trucks it will build. Probably they allow themselves a little leeway with the numbers based on customers’ interest in the truck.
The Baja Yellow paint might not seem much, but it’s the most interesting monotone exterior color for the monster Ram truck. The Havoc special edition offers more personalization options for the TRX. Like the Ignition Edition from last year, the Havoc Edition comes with the well-appointed TRX Level 2 Equipment Group (an $11,000 upgrade in the case of the standard TRX). On top of that, it offers unique graphics, 18-inch all-black bead-lock-capable wheels, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The truck also has a spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step, and an LED cab-mounted brake light.
Inside the cabin, you’ll be impressed by the Prowler Yellow accent stitching and the embroidered “TRX” seatback logo. Unique carbon fiber accents are present on the steering wheel and the dashboard, while the feel-proud factor is enhanced thanks to the unique center console badge you can admire in the gallery. If that’s not enough, the driver is greeted by a Baja Yellow TRX on the driver’s screen.
The engine is untouched, although we can agree that 702 horsepower is more than adequate to wreak Havoc on the competition. The same can be said about your bank account, though, as the 2023 Ram TRX Havoc Edition retails for an MSRP of $104,550. This is $20,000 above the regular TRX price, but doesn’t it look great in Baja Yellow?
