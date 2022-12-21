2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition Flexes Unique Baja Yellow Paint for a Six-Figure Price

More on this:

1 Ram 1500 TRX Gets Dressed in Gold Shot Concept Motocross Attire for 2022 SEMA Show

2 Ram 1500 TRX Is So Gold You'll Probably Find It at the End of the Rainbow

3 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition Gets the Mammoth 1000 Pack, Buyer Is Left Confused

4 The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Is One Badass Off-Road Truck

5 Tuned Ram 1500 TRX Wants to Score One for the ICE Squad, Tesla Model X Plaid Faces It