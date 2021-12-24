VW Taos “Camp” Truck Follows Ranger / Amarok Recipe With Ford Maverick DNA

Ford recently unveiled the global 2023 Ranger. Volkswagen quickly followed suit, teasing the second-generation Amarok. After all, now they’re platform siblings. But what if the family grows even further?
After the Blue Oval company revealed the all-new design (and merely evolved architecture) of its 2023 Ranger, the mid-size pickup truck immediately became the darling of the virtual world. Interestingly, Germany’s VW AG has also signaled its intention to present us with a second-generation Amarok.
The timing is entirely unsurprising. After all, now that both automakers are in cahoots with each other, they will jointly create a lot of cool (commercially-focused) stuff. Among other things, of course. Right now, the OEM target is on the Ranger/Amarok pair. But there is just one (major) issue. While the Ranger will have a U.S.-specific version in due time, the same cannot be said about VW’s Amarok.
And that does not mean American customers are not interested in the pair. Luckily, a Brazil-based virtual artist has a digitally-cool solution for this pickup truck conundrum. Kleber Silva, better known as kdesignag on social media, has a potentially genius idea: a compact VW/Ford pickup truck for the North American market.
Taking off from the hypothesis that Volkswagen will again ignore this huge market when it starts deliveries of the next Amarok iteration, he opined that perhaps another Ford product would be easier to adapt to North American requirements. That would be the ultra-popular 2022 Maverick compact unibody pickup truck.
And to make it feasible for production, Volkswagen would not start from scratch. Instead, they would simply re-engineer the Taos compact crossover SUV. That would not be so preposterous. After all, the carmaker is already trying to expand the model’s appeal with the Basecamp version. So, perhaps a Taos “Camp” pickup truck would also bode well for the series’ future success. Especially one that looks so good, both inside and outside!
