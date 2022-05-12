VW, Evos, Mondeo, Taurus Influences Pile-Up to CGI-Form America's Ford Fusion

2020 was the last model year for the North American Ford Fusion, and it effectively marked the end of the road for the company’s four-door cars in the region. Alas, the nameplate is rumored to return via a crossover SUV reinvention.
Ford’s sedan family story is rather convoluted these days. After the North American Ford Fusion was killed off, its European Mondeo sibling lived on for a little bit until it was discontinued just last month. However, there is an all-new, fifth-generation Mondeo which will grace Chinese buyers with its cool, Evos-inspired new-age design, a positive example of how to get split headlights done right.
So, you would think that is the end of it. Well, Ford is adding more layers to the new sedan family by also taking this gorgeous four-door car to the Middle East, where it will be sold as the eighth-generation Taurus sedan! Sadly, none of them will be available in North America, where Ford is going down the crossover, SUV, and truck route and might never look back.
Thus, in between a host of interesting pickup trucks – such as the futuristic idea for a 2024 Ram 1500 EV (complete with a big catch) or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan “Crew Cab” – there is always time for a cool, unofficial Ford mid-size crossover SUV. At least that is the opinion of Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who uses a lot of new-age Ford DNA and some VW strands for an active crossover lifestyle.
This is not the first time this pixel master imagines a new-generation mid-size Ford SUV. But on this occasion, it also carries a moniker: Fusion Active Cross. And a lot of different genes, as the CGI expert combined the general allure of the Volkswagen Atlas/Teramont with elements snatched from the all-new Mondeo/Taurus twins and the fresh Evos crossover SUV. And, as it turns out, it does not look like a hodgepodge at all…
