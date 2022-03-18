Ford's Mid-Size and Sport Crossover SUVs Get Unofficial Mondeo and Puma Makeover

Especially in America, Ford’s crossover and SUV offers are decidedly abundant. However, people might still feel there is more space for improvements. Even if they are only virtual ones, for now.
The United States Blue Oval fans can select from the little EcoSport up to a mighty Expedition. Alas, the bulk of sales is probably in between, focused on Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Edge, and Explorer models, not to mention that EV enthusiasts will go down the battery-powered Mustang route.
Across the pond, UK’s crossover SUV family is a bit smaller: EcoSport, Puma (plus ST), Kuga, and Mach-E. Yes, we know about the Fiesta and Focus Actives, but they are just wannabes, frankly. On the continent, In Germany, for example, there is just one more option, and the Americana Explorer is utterly expensive at €79,990.
That is around $88,497 at the current exchange rates. Compare that to a starting MSRP of $33,745 at home in the U.S., although, on the other hand, Europeans do get a PHEV instead of regular ICE or hybrid versions. As such, there is reason to believe there is more room for improvement. At least on a digital level. So, case in point.
Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, has now decided to focus on a couple of hypothetical Blue Oval high-riders. Because the North American lineup is probably well-stocked, the pixel master might have centered on building additional mid-size and sports crossover SUV variations for the UK and Old Continent regions.
At least that is what perspires from the overall design of these two unnamed high-riding proposals. Looking a bit like Volkswagen’s ID.4/5 electric crossover SUVs, but still packing ICE powertrains, these two models borrowed the styling from another couple of Blue Ovals. Although, they do come from different regions.
So, the yellow Ford crossover SUV depicting what could be a new mid-size entry into the Blue Oval fold has the DNA of the latest Mondeo – which is now a Chinese affair. Sure, it could also be said that it was the Evos model that donated bits of styling. Anyway, a second crimson entry – a sporty Ford – sure borrows them at the front. And then uses Puma cues in the back to further blend in.
