Porsche Taycan RF Miata Mashup Had People Imagining a Cool RWB Widebody

Everyone knows that Porsche loves to overcrowd people's choices with an entire galaxy of model versions and options for each nameplate. Heck, they even want to take us glamping and offer the Taycan EV with pop-top roof tent equipment!
But we are also fairly sure they would not want to get caught dead in a partnership with Mazda to produce an enhanced (ND) MX-5 Miata RF sporting their precious Taycan design. Alas, that is certainly no problem for virtual automotive artists. Especially when they are all focused on outrageous mashups.
While some pixel masters do use the occasional Taycan nose swap to paint the EV future bright for the next Porsche 911 when it is virtually due for the electric revolution, this time around we get no indication regarding the exact powertrain in use. It probably does not even matter, as we are dealing with something that is merely wishful thinking.
And this cool Porsche Taycan Mazda MX-5 Miata RF arrived courtesy of Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific CGI imagination when it comes to mashups, including Euro-JDMs. The last time he combined these two car cultures was for a vintage VW Golf Datsun 280ZX Turbo that unintendedly looked like a widebody Japanese Scirocco.
Now, he has done it again, fooling a bunch of people into thinking they were looking at an RWB/RAUH-Welt Begriff project that also used a little bit of Taycan modernism on a classic air-cooled Porsche 911. However, that was just a CGI ruse owed to the decidedly spectacular way a rough digital widebody aero kit blended with a Taycan front and an ND MX-5 Retractable Fastback body!
Certainly not a positive score you see every day from this digital content creator, who usually misses the mark by a CGI mile with his mashup tomfoolery. Need a few examples? Just look at the other ideas embedded within the gallery above!
