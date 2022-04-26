The Best Ford Taurus Yet Will Sadly Not Be Available to the American Customers

Ford has killed off the Taurus in the U.S. in 2019, but it is still going strong in the Middle East where the sedan is the best-selling nameplate for the past five years. It makes sense that Ford would want to continue this legacy, and so the eighth generation of the model is due to enter the market as a rebadged Chinese Mondeo.
Ford is preparing to launch the eighth-generation Taurus for the Middle East which coincidentally is the same as the fifth-generation Mondeo from China. Either one of them has yet to reach the first customers, but judging by the looks it will continue Ford’s streak as the most successful nameplate in the Middle East for the past five years.
As badge engineering is not enough these days, the Middle East Taurus had to undergo thorough testing under the scorching sun to make sure everything is ready for the demanding customers. The cabin air conditioning and heat isolation need to be perfect to keep the occupants comfortable at 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) which is common in the desert.
“It’s crucial to the comfort of our customers, and the integrity of the all-new Taurus, that we test in such extreme climates,” said Ziyad Dallalah, Product Development General Manager, Ford International Markets Group. “Dust and sand can play havoc on engine internals and suspension components by accelerating wear on moving parts.”
“Add that to the searing heat, and you are faced with a vehicle that has to work much harder than it might have to in more favorable conditions. Our testing ensures Taurus’ engine, transmission, driveline, and cooling systems can handle the demands of the region,” Ziyad continued.
Ford has confirmed a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine will power the Taurus, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This is controlled using a rotary shifter on the center console. The company hasn’t released the specifications of the new model yet, so we’re still anxious to see what the Middle East (and the Chinese) customers will be driving.
The interior of the car reveals an impressive 13.2-inch center screen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, along with an 8-inch digital cluster display. This certainly looks a lot better than Fusion/Mondeo (or even the American Taurus), so we are sad that the model will not be available in the U.S.
