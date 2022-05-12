Porsche 911 Electric Cabriolet Borrows Taycan Face to Provide an EV Connection

Perhaps not for the 992 series, but in the short to medium future, Porsche will have to recognize the inevitable and transform the legendary 911 into a battery-powered sports car. Naturally, that is a very tricky situation.
The German sports car maker is taking its sweet time before announcing anything official regarding the electrification plans of the 911 series. After all, they already have the Taycan sedan and shooting brake, plus they decided to make the next Macan crossover SUV a zero-emissions representative, too.
In the meantime, everyone has an opinion on the electric 911 matters, of course. However, few people can also give virtual life to their vision. One of them would be Porsche’s design boss, who apparently already has an idea of what it could look like – though he was also keen on emphasizing that we should not expect it to materialize too soon.
As for the unofficial virtual automotive artists, they are never too patient and since they have no Porsche strings attached, they can also play with the digital 911 lines at will. Well, since speculation about an electric 911 has been running around the rumor mill for quite some time, there is always an abundance of ideas. Alas, many of them converge on the same format: iconic 911 side and rear profiles splashed next to an adapted Taycan face.
After some time ago we saw the coupe version take virtual life from Sugar Chow, now Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, continues the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars with a fresh interpretation of the 911 EV trope. And, since the summer is fast approaching, there was never a better time to dress it up as a Cabriolet, right?
Well, as for the design, we are going to let you be the judge of the publication’s assessment of how this electric Porsche 911 rendering shows the iconic German sports car wearing the Taycan’s front end better than the original. Frankly, I am inclined to think it is exactly the other way around!
