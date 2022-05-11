“Classic” Chevy Chevelle SS Widebody Digitally Hides Cool Secret Between Its LEDs

Santa Fe Springs, California-based aftermarket outlet RFS Motorsports has a saucy tagline explaining that one can “turn your dream vehicle into reality” with them. And, with a bit of help, they are putting it into practice.
Remember how great dreams fade away from memory all too quickly when you wake up and know the main idea but cannot visualize all too easily what happened during your sleep? Well, if the visionariness included a “classic” second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle SS, there is good news – both from across the virtual realm and the real world.
This is because Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery. His latest digital project is precisely a Chevelle SS that will soon become real courtesy of RFS Motorsports – basically putting into practice, quite literally, their “dream vehicle to reality” punchline.
I sure appreciate it when people and companies (or both) do keep their word. But let us discuss the virtual build project a little, because – according to the pixel master’s description – there is more than meets the eye. The first impression gives us the vision of a muscle car restomod that has subtle gray tones across the Chevelle SS body and just hints at the massive underlying performance.
It does so by way of massive wide-body fender flares that barely cover the humongous tire and aftermarket wheel setup (plus blue Wilwood brake calipers and slotted/cross-drilled rotors), as well as when flaunting those cool front and rear LED lights. No peek inside the black leather cockpit has been allowed, but that is less important than not being able to ogle freely at what hides inside the engine bay!
After all, the CGI expert asked us a question that harbors a very cool secret: “also, can you notice the two turbos in your main headlights? I cannot (even) imagine how much hp this beast will have!”
This is because Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery. His latest digital project is precisely a Chevelle SS that will soon become real courtesy of RFS Motorsports – basically putting into practice, quite literally, their “dream vehicle to reality” punchline.
I sure appreciate it when people and companies (or both) do keep their word. But let us discuss the virtual build project a little, because – according to the pixel master’s description – there is more than meets the eye. The first impression gives us the vision of a muscle car restomod that has subtle gray tones across the Chevelle SS body and just hints at the massive underlying performance.
It does so by way of massive wide-body fender flares that barely cover the humongous tire and aftermarket wheel setup (plus blue Wilwood brake calipers and slotted/cross-drilled rotors), as well as when flaunting those cool front and rear LED lights. No peek inside the black leather cockpit has been allowed, but that is less important than not being able to ogle freely at what hides inside the engine bay!
After all, the CGI expert asked us a question that harbors a very cool secret: “also, can you notice the two turbos in your main headlights? I cannot (even) imagine how much hp this beast will have!”