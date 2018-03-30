autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Volvo XC60 and Alfa Romeo Star in Insane Top Gear Off-Road Race

30 Mar 2018, 18:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
2018 is all about taking SUVs off the track and putting them in the rugged conditions they were designed to tackle. Here's a sneak peek of a Top Gear episode where the Volvo XC60 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio are put through their paces.
2 photos
Based on the short trailer from Season 25, we can deduce that Matt LeBlanc (in the Stelvio challenged Chris Harris (XC60) to an off-road race.

The XC60 comes from Volvo, a company that's built a reputation for safety, not seat-of-the-pants excitement. This SUV just won 2018 Car of the Year, and it appears to be capable of anything, including driving sideways with full opposite lock.

Of course, it helps to have one of the craziest drivers in show business behind the wheel. In fact, Harris makes it seem like the XC60 is faster when the specs actually suggest otherwise. Both cars can be fitted with 2-liter turbocharged gasoline engines, but in most situations, the Stelvio should be faster.

Just to give you an example, the 310 horsepower XC60 T6 is slower to 100 km/h (5.9 seconds) than the Stelvio Ti with 280 horsepower (5.7 seconds). There's also a ridiculous weight difference of over 200 kilograms between the two SUVs. But these two are probably diesel-powered.

But Harris is like adding 20 racing stripes (they say racing stripes are worth five hp).

Of course, the William Tell Overture does a great job of making the race seem more exciting. But you genuinely never see off-road vehicles being treated like this, not unless they've been tuned for rallycross or the Dajar rally.

What is a furlong? Good question mister Harris. A furlong is the measure of distance in imperial units that equals one eight of a mile, equivalent to 660 feet, 220 yards or about 201 meters. It sounds like something you talked about on a fox hunt but was used in Old English when referring to agriculture.

Top Gear Race off-road Volvo XC60 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 