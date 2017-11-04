Rebecca Jackson Reveals 2018 Volvo XC60's Flaws

Volvo apparently thinks the new XC60 is the bee's knees. However, during her time with the SUV, Rebecca Jackson from What Car? uncovered a surprising number of flaws.

11 photos SUV , it rolls around quite a lot in the corners, even considering its size. This doesn't surprise us, as its big brother the XC90 is also one of the least thrilling models in its segment to drive.



The engine choice is quite small, at least at launch. The Brits get a D4 base model with 190 HP that will do 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds. It's followed by the D5 with 235 HP that needs only 7.2 seconds. The flagship model is the T8 plug-in hybrid with 407 HP. So despite slowing diesel car sales, Volvo is still not offering the XC60 T5 and T6? That's odd.



Even though she's recommending it as the pick of the range, Rebecca says the D4's 2-liter turbodiesel is rough. The suspension also makes weird noises while going over bumps, while the gearbox hangs onto gears for longer than it sometimes should. Watch the video to find out in what area the



While the large infotainment screen is undeniably sexy, they can be difficult to use on the move. Consumer Reports' recent reliability survey placed the XC90 among the most likely cars to break down precisely because of that screen, which has been known to freeze or lag.



It's not all bad news, though. The XC60 is lightweight and very practical on the inside. We just love seeing Rebecca always talking about her height.



But there's also the fact that the XC60 has gone upmarket in a bad way. While its predecessor was cheap, this 2018 model costs more on a PCP deal than an Audi Q5 or BMW X3. It's also more expensive to insure than some rivals and won't hold onto its value as well.



