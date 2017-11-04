autoevolution
 

Rebecca Jackson Reveals 2018 Volvo XC60's Flaws

4 Nov 2017, 19:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volvo apparently thinks the new XC60 is the bee's knees. However, during her time with the SUV, Rebecca Jackson from What Car? uncovered a surprising number of flaws.
11 photos
2018 Volvo XC602018 Volvo XC602018 Volvo XC602018 Volvo XC602018 Volvo XC602018 Volvo XC602018 Volvo XC602018 Volvo XC602018 Volvo XC602018 Volvo XC60
Not least among them is the fact that while the XC60 is described by its manufacturer as a sporty SUV, it rolls around quite a lot in the corners, even considering its size. This doesn't surprise us, as its big brother the XC90 is also one of the least thrilling models in its segment to drive.

The engine choice is quite small, at least at launch. The Brits get a D4 base model with 190 HP that will do 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds. It's followed by the D5 with 235 HP that needs only 7.2 seconds. The flagship model is the T8 plug-in hybrid with 407 HP. So despite slowing diesel car sales, Volvo is still not offering the XC60 T5 and T6? That's odd.

Even though she's recommending it as the pick of the range, Rebecca says the D4's 2-liter turbodiesel is rough. The suspension also makes weird noises while going over bumps, while the gearbox hangs onto gears for longer than it sometimes should. Watch the video to find out in what area the Audi Q5 is superior.

While the large infotainment screen is undeniably sexy, they can be difficult to use on the move. Consumer Reports' recent reliability survey placed the XC90 among the most likely cars to break down precisely because of that screen, which has been known to freeze or lag.

It's not all bad news, though. The XC60 is lightweight and very practical on the inside. We just love seeing Rebecca always talking about her height.

But there's also the fact that the XC60 has gone upmarket in a bad way. While its predecessor was cheap, this 2018 model costs more on a PCP deal than an Audi Q5 or BMW X3. It's also more expensive to insure than some rivals and won't hold onto its value as well.

[YOUTUBE=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdlVu--UIvk&t=166]
2018 volvo xc60 Volvo Volvo review XC60
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLVO models:
VOLVO XC40VOLVO XC40 Small SUVVOLVO XC60 PolestarVOLVO XC60 Polestar Small SUVVOLVO V40 Cross CountryVOLVO V40 Cross Country CompactVOLVO V40VOLVO V40 CompactVOLVO XC60VOLVO XC60 CrossoverAll VOLVO models  