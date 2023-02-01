Video: Skoda Enyaq iV RS Electric Crossover Sets Guinness-Verified Drifting World Record

One might not look at the Skoda Enyaq iV RS (vRS in the UK) and think that it is a fun-to-drive drifter, but the Czech automaker just bagged not one but two world records for driving sideways.
With motoring journalist Richard Meaden behind the wheel, the sporty electric crossover performed the ‘Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice,’ and the ‘Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice for an Electric Car’ too. The record-breaking runs were achieved at lake Stortjarnen, in Krokom, Sweden, on January 19, 2023, and they have been verified by Guinness World Records.
Meaden drove around sideways on the 188.496-meter (618.425-feet) long circular track 39 times, for 15 minutes and 58 seconds, and 7.351 km (4.568 miles) during the record-breaking run. The EV achieved a top speed of 48.69 kph (30.25 mph), and did 31.64 kph (19.66 mph) at its slowest point, in what Skoda describes as being “a remarkable show of skill.” The previous world record of 6.231 km (3.872 miles) was set in China last year.
Prior to the actual run, which was achieved on the fourth day on location, they did numerous practice ones, with different tire combinations. Eventually, they settled for 20-inch alloys wrapped in 245/35 Michelin Dakproffsen rubber at the front, with 600 5-mm (0.2-in) studs for improved traction on the 40-cm (15.7-in) deep ice surface, and 255/45 Nokian Hakkapelitta at the rear, with 300 2-mm (0.1-in) studs across the tire surface. In total, Skoda says that 18 hours of drifting were recorded in the five full days in sub-zero temperatures.
Besides the grip-enhancing modifications, the Skoda Enyaq iV RS remained stock, so it featured the same dual-motor setup, which develops a combined 299 ps (295 hp/220 kW) and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque. The all-wheel drive model, which uses an 82 kWh battery feeding the motors, can do the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 6.5 seconds, and it has a top speed of 180 kph (112 mph). It can travel up to 517 km (321 miles) on a full charge, and plugging it in at a 150 kW or faster connection for 36 minutes means juicing up the battery to 80%. The model supports fast charging of up to 135 kW.
In addition to the punchy drivetrain, the Enyaq iV RS features sports suspension, and it sits 15 mm (0.6 in) closer to the road at the front over the standard models, and 10 mm (0.4 in) at the rear. Other highlights include the optional Dynamic Chassis Control for adaptive damping, Drive Mode Select, sporty styling on the outside with the exclusive bumpers and unique badging, Crystal Face grille with 131 LEDs offered as standard on UK models, and a few other features. Deliveries of the sporty electric crossover will kick off in the United Kingdom this summer.
