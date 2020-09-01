Skoda Enyaq iV Officially Revealed, Looks Like Europe's Next Car of the Year

Skoda is absolutely killing it with the all-new Enyaq iV. It's the Czech version of the Volkswagen ID.4, and we think it's one of the most handsome, practical EVs right now.
EV incentives in Europe are huge right now, but what was needed was a trusted brand. Skoda is just that, the company that moved every salesman, every office worker across Europe. It also has better reliability ratings than even Volkswagen, so the Enyaq didn't have to be good-looking on top of that.
Yet we think that it is. As with every modern car, the appeal of this SUV will be dictated by how much money you spend on the options. However, the overall shape is sportier and more angular than the popular Kodiaq. Our favorite exterior features are the "Crystal Lighting" LED headlights and the aero wheels which look like they don't have nuts.
The interior has an MPV feel to it, thanks to the swept-back windshield and the cutout in the center tunnel. There are similarities to the new Octavia, like the steering wheel and infotainment screen. But Skoda didn't skimp out on textures or interesting features.
The upholstery is either performance wool from fast sheep or performance olives. Just kidding, but it does say "wool performance" on the Lodge trim that is made out of 40% wool and 60% polyester made from recycled bottles. Meanwhile, the high-end ecoSuite features artificial leather that's treated with olive extracts.Can the Enyaq be your only car?
That's really the big question here. With the current popular EVs in Europe, the Leaf and Zoe, it's difficult. But the Skoda SUV seems like it will do everything. As far as the sizes are concerned, it measures 183 inches (4,649 mm) long, 74 inches (1,879 mm) wide and 63.6 inches (1,616 mm) tall with a wheelbase that spans 108.9 inches (2,765 mm).
The cabin is said to be as spacious as the Kodiaq, while the trunk is an Octavia-like 585 liters (20.7 cubic feet). Obviously, it doesn't come with a third row, and that's because the floor is full of batteries.
Skoda has announced three different batteries and five different outputs. There's even an Enyaq RS. The cheapest model is called simply "50" and comes with the 55 kWh battery back plus a single (rear-mounted) motor pushing 146 hp (148 PS) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) of torque. It's good for 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 11.4 seconds and has a top speed of 99 mph (160 km/h). Its maximum range is 211 miles (340 km) in the WLTP cycle.
Next, we have the Enyaq 60, which sounds a little more appealing. Power goes up to 177 hp (179 PS) and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque. So that's 2.0 TSI power, but because the SUV is heavy, it needs 8.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h). The 62 kWh battery pack under the floor allows it to travel for up to 242 miles (390 km) on a single charge.
The 80 model comes after that with its 82 kWh battery giving it 317 miles (510 km) miles of range. Power comes from the 201 hp (204 PS) e-motor that the ID.3 also boasts, while the standard sprint takes 8.5 seconds. The 80x has the same battery but slightly less range - 286 miles (460 km). As the name suggests, this is the AWD model with dual motors for 261 hp (265 PS).
And finally, there's the dual motor RS. Yes, we can joke about a Skoda RS that's a Tesla rival. This one has the same battery but an output of 302 hp (306 PS), being able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds.
Yet we think that it is. As with every modern car, the appeal of this SUV will be dictated by how much money you spend on the options. However, the overall shape is sportier and more angular than the popular Kodiaq. Our favorite exterior features are the "Crystal Lighting" LED headlights and the aero wheels which look like they don't have nuts.
The interior has an MPV feel to it, thanks to the swept-back windshield and the cutout in the center tunnel. There are similarities to the new Octavia, like the steering wheel and infotainment screen. But Skoda didn't skimp out on textures or interesting features.
The upholstery is either performance wool from fast sheep or performance olives. Just kidding, but it does say "wool performance" on the Lodge trim that is made out of 40% wool and 60% polyester made from recycled bottles. Meanwhile, the high-end ecoSuite features artificial leather that's treated with olive extracts.Can the Enyaq be your only car?
That's really the big question here. With the current popular EVs in Europe, the Leaf and Zoe, it's difficult. But the Skoda SUV seems like it will do everything. As far as the sizes are concerned, it measures 183 inches (4,649 mm) long, 74 inches (1,879 mm) wide and 63.6 inches (1,616 mm) tall with a wheelbase that spans 108.9 inches (2,765 mm).
The cabin is said to be as spacious as the Kodiaq, while the trunk is an Octavia-like 585 liters (20.7 cubic feet). Obviously, it doesn't come with a third row, and that's because the floor is full of batteries.
Skoda has announced three different batteries and five different outputs. There's even an Enyaq RS. The cheapest model is called simply "50" and comes with the 55 kWh battery back plus a single (rear-mounted) motor pushing 146 hp (148 PS) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) of torque. It's good for 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 11.4 seconds and has a top speed of 99 mph (160 km/h). Its maximum range is 211 miles (340 km) in the WLTP cycle.
Next, we have the Enyaq 60, which sounds a little more appealing. Power goes up to 177 hp (179 PS) and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque. So that's 2.0 TSI power, but because the SUV is heavy, it needs 8.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h). The 62 kWh battery pack under the floor allows it to travel for up to 242 miles (390 km) on a single charge.
The 80 model comes after that with its 82 kWh battery giving it 317 miles (510 km) miles of range. Power comes from the 201 hp (204 PS) e-motor that the ID.3 also boasts, while the standard sprint takes 8.5 seconds. The 80x has the same battery but slightly less range - 286 miles (460 km). As the name suggests, this is the AWD model with dual motors for 261 hp (265 PS).
And finally, there's the dual motor RS. Yes, we can joke about a Skoda RS that's a Tesla rival. This one has the same battery but an output of 302 hp (306 PS), being able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds.