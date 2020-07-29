Skoda Reveals First Design Sketch of 2021 Enyaq iV Interior

Volkswagen has presented the production-series ID.3 and Cupra officially unveiled the el-Born as MEB-based electric hatchbacks. Skoda, on the other hand, might be the first to reveal a crossover derivative of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). We are going to be present – virtually – in Prague for the official introduction of the Enyaq iV. But before that happens let us take a look at the interior as well.
The Mlada Boleslav automaker has already revealed most of the technical specifications, photos with camouflaged prototypes, and even a mysterious silhouette depicting the Enyaq iV. What was left – the cockpit – has now been teased using the stylish design sketch technique.
While reality will be a little bit different, we can easily extrapolate most of the upcoming interior features for the battery electric vehicle. Skoda is wrapping up the teaser in marketing speak – the Enyaq iV will be the company’s first model to arrive with the so-called “Design Selections.”
These will be used in lieu of the conventional trim lines and source their inspiration from “modern living environments.” More importantly, the automaker has also revealed the fully electric crossover has an interior infused with natural elements.
These were sourced from sustainable production processes alongside a host of recycled materials. For example, one Design Selection has seats that are 60% made out of recycled plastic bottles. The leather, on the other hand, uses an extract of olive tree leaves for the tanning part.
According to Norbert Weber, Skoda’s Head of Interior Design, there is more to the Enyaq iV than we can see in the interior teaser. As such, the minimalist cockpit design with fully digital instrument cluster and a large tablet-like central display will be doubled by a very spacious interior. It will have a flat floor and the classic central tunnel has disappeared altogether.
Also, the new Design Selections will be accompanied by several packages and individual options. The Enyaq iV will offer ample storage inside – a new, layered compartment is available beneath the center console while the luggage compartment has a capacity of 585 liters. The 13-inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard will be doubled by a new HUD which arrives with augmented reality features.
