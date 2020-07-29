Skoda Reveals First Design Sketch of 2021 Enyaq iV Interior

Volkswagen has presented the production-series ID.3 and Cupra officially unveiled the el-Born as MEB-based electric hatchbacks. Skoda, on the other hand, might be the first to reveal a crossover derivative of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). We are going to be present – virtually – in Prague for the official introduction of the Enyaq iV. But before that happens let us take a look at the interior as well.

