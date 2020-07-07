Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Concept Is One Sexy Electric quattro

3 2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Looks Much Better, Spotted in Silver

Just as promised , Audi has just unveiled the Q4 Sportback e-tron. It is just a concept for a car that clearly did not need a concept, but we do know the production model will follow the formula closely. 39 photos



We want to believe that Audi did all its homework before approving this for production, but some of their recent launches have not been doing that well. Thankfully, the Q4 Sportback e-tron comes from the best stock.



While this fact is almost never mentioned by Audi, the two Q4 models are supposed to be underpinned by Volkswagen's MEB platform, which is so good that other companies want to borrow it.



Even though it is a concept, the Q4 Sportback does come with specs that link it to other



Despite presumably being quite heavy, this electric crossover's 302 hp allow it to accelerate from 0 to 62 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 6.3 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h). The only battery mentioned here is an 82 kWh one, supposedly offering a range of 280 miles (450 km), though the American rating will probably be more like 240 miles.



