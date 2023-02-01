NFL Player Brian Poole Has a New Addition to His Garage, a 1990s Hummer H1

While a lot of athletes and celebrities rush to get the newest and latest cars from the most popular brands, it looks like Brian Poole wanted to step out of the box. Because his latest addition is not a brand-new ride, but a 1990s Hummer.
Nowadays, cars are more than just a means of transportation, especially for the rich and famous. They don’t just use them to get from point A to point B. Their rides also represent just how wealthy they are and their status and are often used as props in photo shoots posted on social media.
And they generally opt for the latest, most expensive models or incredibly well-kept and restored vintage cars. Now NFL player Brian Poole has decided to switch it up, splashing on a vehicle unlike any other in his collection – a Hummer.
And it's not the new Hummer EV, which boasts a lot of power and a futuristic design, but actually, one from the brand's early beginnings: the H1.
He purchased his latest addition from Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, in charge of providing athletes, celebrities, and other high-profile names with the latest exotics and customized cars. In this case, it's not an exotic car, but the dealership's account does claim that this spec is a "one-of-one."
The dealership initially posted the vehicle for sale in early December 2022 and edited the caption to reveal the new owner on January 31st.
The model in question is a 1997 four-door open top that comes in Army Green and features the brand's name on both sides, in white. The interior seems to be in great condition, with a black and beige dashboard and center console, and light beige seats.
Although we're talking about a vehicle that's 25 years old, Champion Motoring adds that it comes with "low miles." The odometer seems to show just shy of 189,000 miles (304,166 km), which is not exactly "low."
The Hummer H1 was the first vehicle in the Hummer range and was based on the military Humvee. Available between 1992 and 2002, the H1 offered both two-door and four-door body styles, with hard or soft tops.
It came in five engine variants, from a 5.7-liter gasoline to 6.6-liter diesel. Based on the badging on Poole's new car, the model is powered by a 6.5-liter V8 engine, rated at 195 horsepower (197 ps) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission. As for the performance, the Hummer H1 was obviously not meant for racing, steadily reaching 62 mph (100 kph) in 20.2 seconds and a top speed of 83 mph (134 kph).
But speed was surely not what attracted Brian Poole to this ride. Especially since he already has a Cadillac Escalade and a Mercedes-AMG GT in his collection that are more than adequate for covering those needs.
