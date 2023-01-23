Professional Boxer Devin Haney Flaunts His Recently Upgraded Lambo Urus, Looks Imposing

Last year was a great one for professional boxer Devin Haney’s car collection. Because he purchased quite a few of them, most with a black exterior. And his latest addition, the Lamborghini Urus, recently received an upgrade to match the others, making it look imposing.
The 24-year-old professional boxer recently took to social media to flaunt the super-SUV, sharing a set of pictures that shows off the new exterior on Sunday, January 22, where he claims that the "higher the risk, higher the reward."
Devin Haney purchased the Lamborghini Urus in late October 2022 from Champion Motoring, his go-to dealership, located in San Diego, California. But initially, the Lambo came with a white paint job, which was quite different from the rest of his cars, which usually came with a dark exterior. So, he had to fix that.
Initially, the Urus’ first upgrades included an under-glow LED lights kit, plus a custom sub enclosure placed in the trunk from Elite Audio Customs Collisions. The audio kit featured his name on it and came in the same color as the interior of the super-SUV, white and yellow.
But that wasn’t enough, so he took it to Luxury Motoring, a custom shop based in California, for even more upgrades. And a few weeks after the makeover was done, he recently flaunted it online.
The Lamborghini Urus now comes with a dark exterior thanks to a new dark gray wrap. There doesn’t seem to be any new change on board, except for a DHP (Devin Haney Promotions) custom mat that shows up in the same black-yellow color combo.
There is no indication the engine received any power boost, either. So, the 4.0-liter V8 engine that the super-SUV rolls off the assembly line in Sant'Agata Bolognese with, remained as stock. Which means that it still puts out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, sent to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Urus is a highly popular vehicle among celebrities and athletes, since it's exotic, powerful, and fast. In fact, it's one of the fastest SUVs out there, being able to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds. Top speed is 190 mph (306 kph).
As I mentioned earlier, last year was a great year for Devin Haney's car collection. Although he’s barely 24 years old, besides the Urus, the athlete also splashed on a Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And the latter is also in store for some new upgrades at the same custom shop, but since it already came with a black exterior, we can’t wait to see what he is up to with the luxury sedan.
