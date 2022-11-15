Lightweight Champion Devin Haney Switches to Mercedes-Maybach S-Class While Back in Vegas

Devin Haney started 2022 right, splashing on a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class just days after the year started. And that was just the beginning, because he bought several more cars over the year. Now, he just went out for a ride in the luxury sedan in Vegas.
As he just returned to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he currently resides, Devin Haney joined the opulence with his presidential-looking Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. His luxury sedan comes with a black-on-black color scheme, and he proudly posed next to it, with the driver’s door open. This comes a few days after his recent trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he rode around in a Mercedes-AMG G 63.
In an older post shared shortly after welcoming the Maybach, Haney explained that "I’m supposed to be sitting in the back you know I like to drive!”
And there’s a lot to love about driving the S-Class, and the professional athlete knows it. It’s available in two flavors, the S 580 4MATIC and the S 680, which comes with a V12 engine. Since the latter is not currently available in the U.S., Haney went for the S 580.
It comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine, rated at 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 revs per minute and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. Working alongside the V8 there’s a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which also brings another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) to the mix. Resources are steered to both axles through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
His sedan is fitted with leather upholstery, executive seats, and plenty of luxury features, but it's also quite fast. It can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Besides this S-Class, Devin Haney also owns a Chevrolet Corvette C8, a recently purchased Lamborghini Urus, a Range Rover, and one of his recent go-to rides, a Mercedes-AMG G 63. But a ride in the Maybach is a great choice for Vegas, which is all about bling and wealth.
