India Love Treats Boyfriend Devin Haney to a Can-Am for His 24th Birthday

What can you get a man who has everything? India Love found the answer and bought her boyfriend, lightweight champion Devin Haney, a Can-Am Maverick X3 for his birthday.
It’s difficult to buy something for someone who has it all. On November 17, lightweight champion Devin Haney turned 24 years old. And he already prides himself on a $5 million net worth. So, his longtime girlfriend, Instagram model, and reality star India Love didn’t fail to show her appreciation and splashed on a Can-Am for him.
The athlete revealed the gift via a series of videos on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 17, writing: “Thank you baby!” and tagging his girlfriend while giving a full tour of the side-by-side vehicle.
The model he got for his birthday is a four-seat Can-Am Maverick X3 X RS Turbo RR which seems to be from the current lineup.
The side-by-side vehicle, which has enough space for four passengers, two in the front and two in the back, comes with a triple-cylinder, liquid-cooled 900-cc Rotax ACE engine, which is rated at 200 horsepower, with Smart-Lok technology and 22-inch (55.9 cm) of suspension travel.
The one Haney own comes with a beige, black, and red color combo. The Maverick X3 Max X RS Turbo RR comes at a starting price of $33,699.
The boxing champion is a big car fan, which is why India must’ve known anything with wheels would please him. His car collection includes a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Chevrolet Corvette.
Besides the Can-Am, India’s gift included a heartfelt message on her Instagram account, with a montage of the two of them. You can find the message attached below. They have known each other since childhood and have been dating on-and-off for the last couple of years. But things seem to be going strong for them, hence why India went all in with the Can-Am for the lightweight champion’s birthday.
