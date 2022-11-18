India Love Treats Boyfriend Devin Haney to a Can-Am for His 24th Birthday

More on this:

1 Lightweight Champion Devin Haney Switches to Mercedes-Maybach S-Class While Back in Vegas

2 Lightweight Champion Devin Haney Rode in a Mercedes-AMG G 63 While in Dubai

3 Boxer Devin Haney Splashes on a New Car That's Unlike the Rest of His Collection

4 Devin Haney Switches From His New Mercedes-AMG G 63 to Private Jets

5 Devin Haney's New Ride Is Just as Powerful as He Is, a Mercedes-AMG G 63