R&B Singer Nelly’s Latest Purchase Is a Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan With Orange Accents

Things become popular for a reason, be it because they have good quality, because of the brand, or because they exude a certain status. And the Rolls-Royce Cullinan checks all those boxes, which is why it became increasingly popular with celebrities and other high-profile names. Like Nelly.
The “Dilemma” musician, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is the latest one to purchase the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. A fan-favorite among celebrities, athletes, and other car connoisseurs, the Cullinan is luxurious, powerful, and imposing.
Nelly contacted Champion Motoring for the project, which is a dealership from San Diego, California, that provides modern and exotic cars to high-profile names. The musician has previously collaborated with the team early in 2021 for a Rolls-Royce Dawn. And just last year, he visited them again when put on new wheels and tires on his luxury convertible because of his cat.
Now, he decided to work with them again on a brand-new car, going for a bespoke 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. According to the dealership, the SUV is a "fully-loaded, one-of-one" build and it comes with an elegant black exterior, with chrome delete, which replaced all the chrome accents with black.
The only splash of color comes from the Rolls-Royce badge, the logo caps, and brake calipers, which come in orange. That is a foreshadowing of what you will find once you open its coach doors. Because the cabin, which is fully black, has orange accents on the doors, dashboard, and seats.
As for the wheels, the "Hot in Herre” singer opted for multi-spoke 26-inch ones, similar to those found on his luxury convertible.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, introduced in 2018, and it has a starting price of around $340,000, hence part of its exclusivity.
When it comes to its specs, the SUV comes with the British car manufacturer’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, placed under the hood, which sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The Cullinan may look imposing due to its big frame, but it only needs 5.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. As to its speed, it can reach as much as 155 mph (249 kph). Based on these figures, it offers both luxury and adrenaline, be it in the driver’s seat or in the back seat. The rear passengers also get a lot of luxury features, including a refrigerator in the center console, champagne flutes, and other perks.
Both his Rolls-Royce Dawn and his Cullinan share the same dark exterior and multi-spoke wheels and they will look perfect together in Nelly’s garage. Besides these two, he also has a Ferrari California and a Ford Mustang GT.
