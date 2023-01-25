Gervonta Davis Splashes on Another Powerful SUV, a Bespoke Gray Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the British luxury car manufacturer’s best-selling model for a reason. Luxurious, powerful, and imposing, the SUV is highly popular among celebrities, athletes, and other high-profile names, which is why professional boxer Gervonta Davis had to get one, too.
There are a lot of celebrities out there who like keeping a certain aesthetic to their things. When it comes to their cars, they usually opt to have them all in the same shade, like Kim Kardashian or go mainly for classics, like Devin Booker.
Professional boxer Gervonta Davis, 28, also known as the Tank, is not that different in that aspect, since he mostly likes owning powerful, modern SUVs in dark colors, with small exceptions. And he seems to live by that rule as he has just splashed on a bespoke grey Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
He acquired the vehicle from his favorite dealership, Champion Motoring, which is based in San Diego, California. The model had been posted for sale on January 21st, but it only took a few days before Davis decided he had to have it. And, on Tuesday, January 24, the dealership edited the caption to reveal the sale.
The luxury SUV is not as dark as the rest of Gervonta Davis' collection, but it is powerful. The bespoke, one-of-one spec is a 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge that has a Tempest Gray exterior, combined with black accents, and a Cobalto Blue interior. It's fully loaded, with three seats in the back instead of a fixed center console, and rear screens to entertain the passengers in the back seat.
As for the specs, the Black Badge version is slightly more powerful than the standard. And that says something, because the regular Cullinan sells for over $330,000 and it's all about status and wealth. Sharing the same 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, the Black Badge comes with a power boost and pumps out 592 horsepower (600 ps) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, paired up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive.
And with that in mind, the Cullinan, which tips the scales at 5,865 lbs (2,660 kg), only needs 5.2 seconds to get to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught, topping out at 155 mph (249 kph).
This luxury SUV will join other powerful ones from Gervonta's garage. Among them, there’s a dark, tank-like USSV Rhino GX that he recently used on his way to face Hector Luis Garcia earlier this month, a widebody Lamborghini Urus, a dark-grey Mercedes-AMG G 63, a Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Platinum, and one small exception, a menacing Satin Black McLaren 765LT. And they have something else in common besides the dark exterior, which is that they come from the same dealership as the newly added Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
